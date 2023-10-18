The Popular Party, together with Vox and Por mi pueblo, has presented a motion of censure in Mijas (Málaga, 89,502 inhabitants), the only large town on the Costa del Sol that fell into the hands of the PSOE after the municipal elections last May. The popular Ana Carmen Mata will be the new mayor after taking over from the current councilor Josele González. She will do so thanks to the nine councilors she obtained in the last votes, the three councilors from the extreme right group and the one obtained by the local group Por mi pueblo, which allow them to obtain an absolute majority. The PSOE had governed these few months thanks to an agreement with Ciudadanos and Por mi pueblo. The only vote of this formation was key for the PSOE to be able to govern and now it has also been key to giving the key to the mayor’s office to the PP in the motion, which will be debated on November 2.

After presenting the motion of censure, the Popular Party has issued a joint statement with Vox and Por mi pueblo in which they explain that they have done so “to get the municipality out of paralysis” and to “end the economic lack of control and obscurantism.” which, they claim, “has characterized” González’s management. The three political parties—which accounted for 48.6% of the votes on March 28—have criticized “the economic and social drift, abandonment and disastrous management” of the councilor. In their agreement they have decided that Ana Carmen Mata will be the new mayor. “This is a government that is going to restore hope and pride to its neighbors,” Mata assured. The Vox spokesperson in Mijas, Eloy Belmonte, has indicated that with this alliance his party fulfills its commitment “to remove the left from the governments of the institutions.”

For his part, the provincial secretary of the PSOE in Malaga, Daniel Pérez, has assured that the motion of censure “the only thing it represents is the Popular Party’s desire for power.” “There is no element that can justify a motion of censure in Mijas,” insisted Pérez, who recalled that his party received more votes and obtained more councilors in May than in the previous elections, which endorses “the good work” of Josele González. “But now the double standard of the Popular Party is demonstrated. It is the same party that calls for Feijóo’s investiture because it is the most voted view, but that in Mijas puts a motion of censure against the most voted list, which is from the PSOE.” Pérez has also asked the councilor of Por mi Pueblo, Juan Carlos Maldonado, to explain his decision. Maldonado was mayor with the orange party between 2015 and 2019, until he left Ciudadanos two years ago.

The PSOE won the last municipal elections in Mijas with 10 councilors, followed by the PP with nine, Vox (3), Ciudadanos (2) and Por mi pueblo (1). This last party was key for the socialists to govern after the support they also received with Ciudadanos. This agreement caused the popular candidate for mayor, Ángel Nozal, who was councilor between 2011 and 2015, to abandon his role as councilor and his number two, Ana Carmen Mata, to become the leader of the opposition. Now his agreement with Vox and Por mi pueblo will allow him to reach the mayor’s office in the debate of the motion that will take place at the beginning of next November. With Mijas, the PP takes over all the main municipalities on the Costa del Sol. It has absolute majorities in Estepona, Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Fuengirola, but it also governs in Marbella (with the support of Vox) and the rest of coastal towns.

