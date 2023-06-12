The PP revealed this Monday the head of the list that it will present to the general elections on June 23. The number one of the popular candidacy for the Region of Murcia will be Luis Alberto Marín, current Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration in Functions.

Luis Alberto Marín had also been part of the Popular Party list in the regional elections, where he was in sixth place, and had been elected as a deputy in the Regional Assembly.

Marín has a PhD in Law and a degree in Economic and Business Sciences from the University of Murcia and a Law Graduate from the UCAM. He has developed his professional career in the consulting firm Luis Marín Tax Economists, as well as in other companies in various sectors. Likewise, he has been an associate professor in the Department of Financial Economics and Accounting at the University of Murcia for 12 years. He is currently an associate professor (on leave) of the Department of Business Organization and Finance at the University of Murcia and a professor at ENAE Business School. He has also taught in the MBA at UCAM and in the Master’s in Account Auditing at the Miguel Hernández University.

From September 2019 to March 2021 he was Director of the Institute of Credit and Finance of the Region of Murcia, and from March 2021 to July 2021 he was Secretary General of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration.

According to the PP, the criteria used by the Electoral Committee, chaired by Diego Calvo, to select the heads of the list has been to include people who have “a long political and legislative career, as well as proven experience in public management and private, with profiles that, in addition to having this background, have been part of the party structures and have done a magnificent job during this legislature.