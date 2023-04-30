Next to the emblematic place of the Azud de Ojós, in the municipality of Blanca, whose reservoir diverts the waters coming from the Tagus to the two banks of the Segura river, the PP gathered this Saturday all the members of its candidacy for the Regional Assembly in the upcoming elections on May 28 to make his presentation. An act in which the president of the party and head of the poster, Fernando López Miras, made it clear that the issue of defending water will once again be the main focus of the campaign.

“We are not going to rest until we reverse that hack to the Tajo-Segura Transfer with which the Government of Spain intends to condemn the Levante to ruin,” said the popular leader. In his opinion, “it is inadmissible that there are those who want to put an end to decades of progress in terms of innovation and knowledge. What our grandparents taught us, our parents perfected and today is a sign of success.”

This was expressed in a brief intervention, after taking the official photo together with the rest of the 44 components of the PP list, in addition to the six substitutes, who stoically endured the heat that was beginning to heat up by mid-morning, while they received the guidelines to be positioned correctly in order to immortalize the image. There was even the use of a small drone.

See also Horror classic returns and is destroyed by critics: why didn't it succeed? “I need you with the best of attitudes and with the best of wills,” the president demanded of the members of the list

Because, in the words of López Miras, “if there is something that makes us feel proud, it is our water management. The efficiency with which we use every drop of water. The way we purify them and the way we reuse those resources. A globally recognized model that we are not going to allow anyone to question or threaten to break. And he added that “there are those who bow their heads in the face of this injustice. But we do not give up, we do not look the other way.

Undoubtedly, quite a statement of where the shots of the popular Murcians are going to go before the new appointment with the polls. In fact, the choice of the Azud de Ojós enclave for the launch contains a whole symbology, since “it is a sign of our water history, an immense place and a place immersed in a rich natural environment with more than 50 years of history that has made it possible to regulate the passage of the Segura through our community, as well as to divert the waters coming from the Tagus». So “it is like the heart of the Region from which that water, as scarce as it is necessary, is pumped, which has allowed us to be today a prosperous land and from which opportunities sprout,” said the current head of the regional government and number one of the candidacy.

From the popular ranks, in addition to directly blaming the “sectarian decision of Sánchez” for the cut in the Transfer, they stress that “while other parties do not step on the street and repeat slogans that they receive from Madrid, we offer solutions, we are next to the people defending our land against whoever and wherever.”

For this reason, the leader of the PP insisted that “we do not tolerate discrimination in infrastructure or financing either because we are no less than any other citizen of this country”, while stressing that “despite those who have tried to prevent it, we have been able to turn the Region into the beacon of economic growth in our country.

Hence, “these elections are not for the left or the right”, since “they are going to advance or go backwards, to continue growing or to go back, to be the necessary majority to carry out our policies or to govern with ties and not being able to carry out our proposals, “he clarified.

To conclude, López Miras made it clear to all the candidates that “I am going to tour the Region of Murcia from Monday to Sunday, morning, afternoon and night. And I already warn you that there is not a minute to lose ». So that “today I ask you one more step. Because if we want to continue building the best land in the world, I need all of you. And I need you with the best of attitudes and with the best of wills».

Of course, he wanted to claim that «for this new path I surround myself with the best, because a project is enriched by those who complete it and I have the best. We have the contribution of leading people who, since political independence, have wanted to join to build a better Region.