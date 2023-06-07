The PP will call the Minister of Finance and head of the PSOE list for Seville, María Jesús Montero, and the former president of the Junta José Antonio Griñán, convicted of the ERE case, to testify in the new round of appearances in the commission Research Center of the Andalusian Training and Employment Foundation (Faffe). It is a public entity of the Junta de Andalucía created by the previous socialist managers and which is being investigated in the courts for plugging and fraudulent use of public money.

This is the third time that this commission has been convened. In the period 2015-2018 it was established, but it declined when elections were held. In the 2019-2022 legislature, the conclusions were approved by the parliamentary committee, but not in plenary, again due to the electoral advance, with which there was no definitive closure. And now it’s coming up again because that’s how Vox registered it, and the PP, which has an absolute majority, joined in.

More information

At first, the popular did not want to open the turn of appearances, but they changed their minds. The PP parliamentary spokesman, Toni Martín, has assured today that his group will register some 20 appearances, when the commission starts up again next week. Although there is no calendar yet, it is certain that it will coincide with the pre-campaign and campaign of the general elections on July 23. It already happened in November 2019, when Parliament summoned former President Manuel Chaves on the eve of that electoral campaign.

Martín has assured that they will summon people who either did not attend the commission due to different circumstances or who did attend but refused to testify. María Jesús Montero did not attend because she is protected by a legal report that ensures that the appearance of senior State officials in autonomous Parliaments is not mandatory. These are subject to the control of Congress, but not of the regional assemblies. This criterion is the one followed by both the central governments of the PSOE and the PP.

The popular noted that among those cited will be the former president Griñán, sentenced to six years in prison for a crime of embezzlement in the case of the ERE. The Court of Seville is pending a report from the coroner to order his admission or not to prison for the cancer he suffers from. He will also call the former Employment Minister Antonio Fernández, who is serving a seven-year sentence in the Puerto 3 prison in Cádiz.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The popular ones intend to summon the former director of the Faffe Fernando Villén, who is in full trial for spending 32,556 euros in brothels with his official cards. The prosecutor requests six years in prison for the manager. At the oral hearing, Villén did not reveal the identity of the people who accompanied him to the Don Angelo club where he spent 14,700 euros in 15 payments. According to Martín, a new summons may “refresh his memory about who accompanied him on those crazy nights.” In his opinion, this information is relevant because “if there could be senior officials with political responsibility, it would be absolutely scandalous.”

The oral hearing that prosecutes Villén and the person in charge of the Faffe box, Ana Valls, concluded this Thursday and on Monday the popular jury will begin to deliberate on the ruling. In its final conclusions, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor insisted that the former director of the Faffe did not return the more than 32,500 euros spent in brothels, as his defense alleges, and that Valls helped to “camouflage” that expense to balance the boxes . “Like Juan Palomo, I cook it and I eat it. But then there is no invoice for any trip, neither from Valls nor from anyone else,” said the prosecutor, who has maintained the request for sentences of six and four years in prison, respectively, for embezzlement and document falsification. The defenses, for their part, asked for free acquittal for understanding that the police report on which the facts are based is “absolutely speculative.”