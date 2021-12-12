MAA Madrid Sunday 12 December 2021, 17:56



The PP spokesman in the Senate, Javier Maroto, reiterated this Sunday the offer of his training to the Government to seek a “state solution” so that, as he stated, “freedom and respect for the law” is “the general rule and not the exception ”in Catalonia after the threats to the family of Canet de Mar (Barcelona) who demanded that the school offer 25% of schooling in Spanish.

The call was already made a day before by the leader of the popular, Pablo Casado, during his visit to Santiago de Chile, when he offered the president, Pedro Sánchez, the support of his party’s senators to stop what he defined as “apartheid ‘linguistic’ in Catalonia and apply the Constitution ‘firmly’.

The opposition hopes to raise the banner with the conflict that is being experienced these days in the Catalan school after the judgment of the TSJC, even to invoke actions launched after the 1-O referendum. The Vox management, for example, will take advantage of the next plenary session to force a vote on the advisability of applying article 155 of the Constitution again in Catalonia. While PP and Ciudadanos will ask, for their part, accounts to Sánchez and the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría.

The leader of the PP in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, believes that the Canet case is “getting out of hand” and criticizes the alleged persecution of the complainant family: “We are no longer talking strictly about a linguistic issue, we are talking about of civil rights, of democracy ».

Other politicians, such as the head of the ranks of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, denounced the insults to the family who asked for 25% of Spanish at their son’s school, but at the same time regretted that «PP politicians compare the situation in Catalonia with the situation in South Africa. ‘ In his opinion, “they are trying to generate a fire to scratch a few votes”