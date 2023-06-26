The deputies of the PP and Vox continue to be locked in on the conditions for the formation of the regional government. The former insisted this Monday after the Board of Spokespersons held in the Regional Assembly, that they only need the abstention of two deputies, referring to those of Vox, to make the candidate they will propose to Parliament president: Fernando López Miras. And the latter assured that for their proposals to be fulfilled they have to be in the Government.

This was stated by the PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, and Vox, José Ángel Antelo, in their respective appearances before the media after the first meeting of the Board of Spokespersons. Both assure that they have not yet negotiated, despite the fact that this Monday the round of consultations began to propose candidates for the president of the regional Parliament, Visitación Martínez.

Related News



Joaquín Segado indicated that he is open to talking with Vox to reach a programmatic agreement and find “common points” of the electoral programs that allow them to “reach an agreement and enable a stable government”, although he insisted that they want to govern alone.

He recalled that two years ago there was a very similar situation in the Community of Madrid, when Isabel Díaz Ayuso obtained 44% of the votes and fell five seats short of the absolute majority. “At that time, the Vox Parliamentary Group in Madrid voted in favor of the investiture, because they understood that the result was strong enough to support that candidacy,” therefore, emphatically, he appealed “to the same sentiment that served in Madrid two years ago so that it can also be used in the Region of Murcia».

The spokespersons for PSOE and Podemos point out that they see “turns” and “good harmony” between PP and Vox, and that they are beginning to talk

In this sense, Antelo said that in the previous legislature López Miras was president thanks to Vox and that during the four years none of the agreements were fulfilled, for this reason, he added, “we have learned and we know that, for them to be fulfilled” , their training has to be in the Government as happened in Castilla y León and now in the Valencian Community. He insisted that he continues “with his hand outstretched”, because the citizens of the Region of Murcia “have told us that we have to agree, that we have to form a stable Government, because between the two formations we group more than 60% of the voters, which is enough.” He added that his phone is still available to the PP. «At Vox we will be happy to assist you under a very simple premise: respect the electoral result and Vox voters. What we do not want is what happens in Extremadura.

In this sense, the vice-spokesperson of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Carmina Fernández, confessed that she had seen in PP and Vox “a very good harmony” and that they are beginning to talk. For her part, María Marín, from the Mixed Group, believes that despite the fact that there will be no investiture before the national elections on 23-J, she “has seen turns” between those two parties.