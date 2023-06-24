The regional Popular Party presented its candidacies for Congress and the Senate this Saturday, headed by the acting Minister of Finance, and Francisco Bernabé, former mayor of La Unión and former Minister of Public Works, who repeats as headliner in the Upper House. The members of the lists “have experience, know every corner of the Region of Murcia and are willing to give everything for this land.”

This was stated by the president of the Community and the PP of the Region, Fernando López Miras, this Saturday in the natural environment of Molino Quintín, next to the Mar Menor, in San Pedro del Pinatar, accompanied by the other candidates.

«The representatives of the Popular Party and Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the Region of Murcia could not be the men and women of whom we feel more proud and capable. With Núñez Feijóo, the Region will be treated as it deserves, without discrimination, without mistreatment, with justice,” said López Miras.

For the president of the regional PP, “everything can start on July 23; It is a fundamental day for Spain and for the Region of Murcia. Pedro Sánchez has thought more about that date, looking for his personal interest, his political interest, his partisan interest, than looking for the interest of the Spanish people. But I am convinced that on July 23 the Spaniards are going to teach the socialist party and Pedro Sánchez a lesson and we have that opportunity from the Region of Murcia”, affirmed López Miras.

In a national key, López Miras alluded to the “opportunity” to say “that we do not want a government that agrees with independentistas, with Catalan separatists, that agrees with Bildu” and continued to state about the “only yes is yes” law that in the face Following the results of July 23, “we have the opportunity to say that we want a government that repeals the laws that are releasing criminals and lowering the sentences for rapists.”

The relationship in the top positions for Congress is made up of the former Secretary of State for Tourism, Isabel Borrego, at number two, and, among the novelties, at number three with Violante Tomás, until now a senator, and Míriam Guardiola at number 5 , former regional deputy and former counselor. The top five is completed at number 4 by Juan Luis Pedreño. As for the Upper House, until now the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, and in third place, the Lorca Antonia López Moya.

Regarding the head of the list to Congress, the popular president affirmed that Luis Alberto Marín is “the best adviser in adverse times and no one is surprised that from the first moment Alberto Núñez Feijóo wanted to have them in his economic team, and he is going to lead us in that candidacy of the Region of Murcia ».

For his part, about the head of the Senate list, Francisco Bernabé, stressed that “whenever the Popular Party has placed any type of responsibility on him, he fulfilled his mission successfully and, without a doubt, on this occasion he will also do so in defense of the interests of the Region.

Regarding Antonio Luengo, former Minister of Agriculture and number two for the Upper House, he assured that “it is essential that our demands and demands be heard. When we talk about water and agriculture, it is essential that we also fight from the Cortes Generales so that not a single drop of water is cut from the Tajo-Segura transfer and Antonio Luengo is going to do it ».

In this sense, the president of the regional PP stressed that with a central government of the PP “we will have the water we need with a national hydrological plan based on a water pact, in which, of course, the management of the water that does here and not a single drop of the transfer is cut. We will have the decent infrastructures that we deserve and not an Ave like the one that has arrived in Murcia, which is a real botch job”, he concluded.