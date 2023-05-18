Aznar returns to the Region of Murcia. The former President of the Government, who was already at an event in Torre Pacheco on the 5th, will participate this coming Sunday, May 21, in a rally at the Teatro Circo de Murcia, together with the candidate for the Presidency of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and the candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta.

The popular of the Region verified in the act of Torre Pacheco that José María Aznar continues to have a pull among the militancy, despite the fact that 19 years have passed since he left the Moncloa Palace. The event on May 5, held at the Aquario restaurant in the town of Pacheco, brought together 1,400 people, according to the PP, and many more who could not attend due to lack of capacity.

So so that these people who were left without listening to the former president can do so, the PP brings him back to the Region in the middle of the electoral campaign. The act of the Teatro Circo de Murcia is scheduled for twelve in the morning this Sunday.

The PP-Vox struggle



The ‘double’ of José María Aznar in the Region of Murcia is also related to the struggle between PP and Vox to capture the vote of the undecided, since according to the latest Cemop Barometer there would be around 70,000 voters who were still doubting whether vote for the popular or bet on the party of Santiago Abascal in the regional elections of 28-M.

The former president is one of the profiles that has the most pull among the electorate further to the right. In fact, one of Aznar’s main political successes was to unify the entire Spanish center right into a single party, the PP. It was with Mariano Rajoy that other formations such as Ciudadanos or Vox were born, which now compete with the popular ones in the elections.

In the Torre Pacheco act, Aznar claimed responsibility for the transfer of the Ebro, included in the 2001 National Hydrological Plan (PHN), approved under his mandate and later repealed in 2004 by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.