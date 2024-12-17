The popular ones avoid with their abstention the repeal that Vox wanted after Bambú dynamited the Prohens budgets
Vox accuses the PP of being the “cancer of Spain”
This Tuesday in the Balearic Parliament, the PP staged its break with Vox, agreeing with the left to maintain the Historical Memory Law in exchange for the validation of two decrees to definitively approve the Government simplification law…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Balearic #Islands #stages #break #Vox #saves #Memory #Law
Leave a Reply