The Popular Party of Murcia presented this Monday the ‘Murcia Cordillera’ project, which covers the districts of the southern mountain range: Torreagüera, Beniaján, San José de la Vega, Los Garres, Algezares Santo Ángel, La Alberca, El Palmar.

«This is a unique project, which will benefit 100,000 residents, based on promoting the history of Murcia, its heritage and its culture. The structuring of the districts and the enhancement of the natural environment are the pillars of this new strategic project, “explained José Ballesta about this third strategic project presented by the popular for the municipality.

‘Murcia Cordillera’ is structured in six levels of intervention. The first of them refers to the natural and environmental sphere, with the enhancement of the Cañada Real de Alfonso X; the second of them will develop the historical and heritage potential of the area; the third will create new cultural and dotacional infrastructures, and will enhance the existing ones; the fourth refers to the structuring between districts and their connectivity with the city center; the fifth will promote the friendliness of the environment and the homologation of the identity of the district; and the sixth of the pillars will focus on the creation of the participatory and socio-cultural offer of this area.

The creation of a natural district through the incorporation of the existing green infrastructures, the definition of sections and trails and the homologation of the signage will allow the territorial structuring of the districts of the area generating social, economic, ecological and environmental advantages as one of the two fundamental axes, together with the cultural district, of the ‘Murcia Cordillera’ project.

In addition to this main action, specific actions will also be carried out, such as the completion of the greenway, which in its second phase will extend the itinerary up to 11 kilometres. The continuity of this route will generate the creation of new trails that will structure the districts of the southern mountain range, the opening of new pedestrian and cycling sections, the creation of gardens and sports facilities, as well as a new 3,000 m2 palm grove in Beniaján.

The viewpoints will also be valued, such as Puntarrón de Beniaján, Miravete and Secadero in Torreagüera, nature trails and cycle lanes will be recovered that facilitate the connection between districts such as the Ruta Umbría, where you can see plaster ovens and quarries or the Yesera Route, where the Pajuelo and Gavilán mines are located.

Roman and Arab remains



This project contemplates the elaboration of a catalog with all the existing patrimonial elements of the entire area to make them known to all Murcians, tourists and visitors, such as the archaeological remains of the ancient city of Ello in Llano de Olivar, the Paleo-Christian basilica of the IV, the Roman cemetery, the Muslim towers, the nymphaeum of the three alberquillas and archaeological remains of the episcopal palace from Roman times, located in Algezares.

Beniaján has Villanueva, an original Arab enclave linked to the orchard and industrial heritage such as mines, quarries and plaster ovens, the Casa de Pacorro or the small palace of Pelegrín and the archaeological area of ​​Puntarrón Chico that includes an Argaric site where remains converge Romans and Arabs.

In La Alberca, its famous martyrium, a Roman mausoleum, dating from around the first half of the 4th century, is going to be restored, being one of the most important monuments of the Iberian Peninsula, cataloged in 1931 as a national monument.

open air auditorium



As part of the ‘Murcia Cordillera’ project, the Popular Party proposes the creation of a macro outdoor auditorium, and the equipment and provisions necessary to promote socio-cultural synergies between the districts of the area, making spaces compatible, which will lead to greater efficiency of public management.

In addition, a detailed study of the cultural, social, educational and sports needs of each of the districts will be carried out, in such a way that the necessary endowments for each of them are identified and planned.

This project also contemplates the structuring of the mountain range through the completion of the South Coast; the expansion of the Reguerón highway with the promotion of the access permeability of each district; the construction of the Ronda de Levante, which will connect the central and northern areas of the municipality to close the complete ring road of the city, joining the Costera Sur, the Costera Norte, the Ronda de Levante and the Ronda Oeste, as well as the connecting road variant of Beniajan.

The specific actions in this area include the planning of traffic variants in the main avenues of the districts to generate calm zones, the creation of the first public system of personal mobility (electric bicycle, scooter and electric motor) so that in an agile way generate displacements between the districts with the center, which will be free at certain times.

«The creation of the single circular Rayo Sur line from Torreagüera to El Palmar and the generation of a tourist public transport shuttle that allows connecting the city center with trips to the outstanding enclaves of the Cordillera Sur and also for scheduled cultural events , are two more innovations that this strategic project presents» explained Eduardo Martínez-Oliva.

Creation of pedestrianized urban areas



«Murcia Cordillera aims to transform the urban centers of the districts into friendlier and more humane places, gaining space for the stay and the pedestrian, generating green and naturalized areas, including new public facilities for the use and enjoyment of the neighbors» has highlighted Belen Lopez.

Actions will also be developed to standardize an image and identity of the district to recognize the differentiation of the area, through the Urban Adaptation Plan (PAU).

In this way, alternatives will be projected for traffic accesses and new dissuasive and free parking areas will be generated so that urban areas are available to residents and visitors.

Murcia will have a new music and theater contest in the municipality, called ‘Murcia Cordillera’. This event is conceived to be one of the great cultural events of the year, which would take place throughout the month of June, involving each and every one of the districts with different scenic spaces, both indoors and outdoors, that allow visitors to learn about the culture, heritage, landscape and enjoy this unique event at the national level.

For this, the new facilities will be used, such as the Murcia Cordillera macro auditorium and the existing ones such as the La Alberca auditorium, the Bernal Theater, the Algezares auditorium, the Beniaján auditorium, the Beniaján Station and other open-air spaces. on the occasion of the festival.

«It is designed to be a meeting between creators, professionals and specialists, whether they are teachers, researchers, critics, directors, actors, producers, set designers, playwrights, specialized journalists, technicians or managers» reported Belén López.

This festival will create its own identity so that the residents, regardless of the district in which they are, feel proud and identify with the activities that take place in the southern Cordillera. This is one of the population centers of the municipality with the most associative activity, in which artistic and cultural expression is broader.

Local festivals will also be consolidated, promoting contests linked to art to publicize the work and talent of the new generations. This will be added to a new sociocultural offer designed ad hoc with local programming throughout the year, and existing festivals will be valued.