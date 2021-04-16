The Popular Municipal Group demands the tripartite of Podemos, PSOE and Ciudadanos that governs the Murcia City Council not to stop the project prepared to restore the Casa Antonete Gálvez de Torreagüera. The spokesperson for the Popular Party in Murcia, Rebeca Pérez, visited this Murcian district together with the councilors of the PP Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, Jesús Pacheco and Marco Antonio Fernández and they all warned that «the project has been in contract since March 15 and we are waiting for it to run without delay or modification. ”

The PP demanded that the tripartite boost this project and promote its execution, since the development of the works will allow the restoration of one of the jewels of the heritage of the municipality of Murcia. “The Murcia City Council has carried out in recent years how many steps have been necessary to ensure the protection of this monument and drew up a specific plan to recover it.” The Consistory acquired the lands of the Casa Antonete Gálvez and developed a project for its recovery and enhancement, a performance that cannot suffer any paralysis or delay.

Rebeca Pérez explained that “all these actions were carried out by the Department of Heritage Recovery that now the tripartite Government has diluted, so we are not going to allow the suppression of this Council to act as a brake on the development of this project».

“The elimination of the Department of Heritage Recovery by the tripartite shows their contempt for one of Murcia’s hallmarks, such as its heritage monuments,” they defended from the PP. The popular ones too demanded that the earthworks cease that are being carried out in the vicinity of the Casa Antonete Gálvez. The PP issued the order to suspend this activity, which has been carried out on a plot adjacent to the monument.

The earthworks were already previously paralyzed for lack of license to be carried out by the responsible company. However, the mercantile company ignored it, which is why the City Council has now resorted to the courts, giving continuity to the procedure initiated by the popular. The councilors of the PP accompanied in Torreagüera the president of the municipal board, Silvia Almarcha, as well as representatives of the BiciHuerta Association.