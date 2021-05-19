The councilors of the Popular Party of Murcia, Mercedes Bernabé and Jesús Pacheco, together with the president of the Municipal Board of Barriomar, Juan José Guillamón, held this Wednesday a meeting with neighbors and merchants of Barriomar to address the situation of the local premises that are going to be affected by the burial works.

“We demand the socialist ‘leader’ José Antonio Serrano to urgently develop a specific plan to support and revitalize the businesses of Barriomar and Nonduermas, which will be affected by the integration works of the railway as it passes through Murcia in phases 1 and 2. The activation of direct aid to businesses is essential, ”said Bernabé.

Given the “lack of initiative” of the socialist José Antonio Serrano, the Popular Party has announced that it will present a motion to demand that the City Council “launch a public call for the granting of direct aid aimed at the businesses of Barriomar and Nonduermas», According to sources of the PP in a communiqué. «The socialist José Antonio Serrano must abandon the continuous regret in which he has been since he governs and start working once and for all to address the issues demanded by the neighbors. His inaction is increasingly evident, “added Bernabé.

Urgent drafting of a detailed study



The Popular Group will transfer this proposal to the Plenary of this month, raising a motion that will also urge the City Council to carry out a detailed study that analyzes and determines what the specific businesses that are going to be affected by the burial. The motion will also require the socialist José Antonio Serrano to apply the reduction or exemption of the payment of the occupation rate of the public highway to the restoration businesses during the period that the works last.

Call for the Local Council of Commerce



Likewise, the Popular Party urged municipal leaders to convene the Local Council of Commerce urgently, to study the situation in which the local locals are, with special emphasis on those located in the areas surrounding the railroad integration works in phases 1 and 2. «The Government team led by José Ballesta put in a public announcement of aid directed to the economic activities that were developed in the surroundings of the works of integration of the railroad of the phase 0 ”.

«These aid, accompanied by other revitalization actions, represented a important support to the merchants of the districts and neighborhoods directly affected: Santiago el Mayor, San Pío X and the Carmen neighborhood. As a whole, the Murcia City Council invested a total of 300,000 euros in direct aid «.

«From the Popular Municipal Group we consider that, as important is the development of these works, as the preventive plan of support to the merchants of the affected neighborhoods and districts, since suppose the sustenance of hundreds of companies, freelancers and families from Murcia at a time that is strictly delicate for the economy, “said Bernabé.

In addition, the Ballesta team carried out the drafting of a preliminary diagnosis carried out by the Local Socioeconomic Observatory of Murcia ‘La Asomada’. «For the PP of Murcia shops are an essential pillar in the life of our municipality, support of hundreds of Murcian families, “added Bernabé.

The Popular Party of Murcia recalled that the start of the works planned in phases 1 and 2 of the integration of the railway (El Carmen – Barriomar – Nonduermas) “are now more than two years late”, and urged the socialist government of José Antonio Serrano to “provide greater support and advice to the expropriated residents of Barriomar.”