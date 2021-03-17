The Popular Municipal Group in the Murcia City Council has issued a statement accusing Mario Gomez, Councilor for Citizens and one of the promoters of the motion of censure in the Consistory together with the PSOE, of having processed a fictitious discharge as mayor to seize an official position of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) to which he was not entitled.

The PP qualifies this fact as “extreme seriousness” and ensures that the mayor of Ciudadanos dropped out of Social Security for four days to pretend not to be exercising in public office to be able to take possession of the position as an official and later return to register in office, a maneuver of “manifest illegality.”

“The Councilor for Citizens must stand up and take responsibility for the irregularities that are glimpsed in his behavior and if he does not do so, his party must step forward and expel it immediately,” they say from the Popular Municipal Group in their statement , where they consider that the performance of Mario Gomez can be constitutive of a alleged crime of falsification in public document, punishable by up to five years in prison.

“Citizens can not remain impassive,” they exclaim from the PP in reference to their still government partner, also accusing Mario Gómez of having falsified or cheated on his curriculum, which would include two university degrees, to obtain merits in the stock exchange work called by SMS.

From the Popular Municipal Group they also make a review of the controversies carried out by Mario Gomez, to which from the PP itself they have presented a complaint for an alleged infidelity in the custody of public documents.