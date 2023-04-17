The PP of Molina de Segura will present its electoral list this Thursday in an act that will take place in the Virginia Martínez Auditorium (MUDEM) and will be closed by the regional president, Fernando López Miras. As this newspaper has learned, the head of the list, José Ángel Alfonso, will be accompanied by several new faces in the next four positions of his candidacy. The IES Francisco de Goya teacher, María Hernández Avilés, will occupy second place, and another teacher from the Salzillo school, Rocío Cozar, will be number four. Between the two stands the businessman Juan de Dios García, popularly known as Pochiche. Sergio Bernal is another of the new additions and is ranked number five.

The PP, which currently has seven councilors in the City Council, is committed to continuity in the following positions on its list. The people who bear the numbers 6, 7, 8 and 10 currently have a councilor certificate. They are Francisco Hernández, Carlos Perelló, Carmen María Muñoz and Juana Martínez, respectively. However, they have chosen not to repeat two of the current mayors, Isabel Gomariz and Dolores López.

Pablo García, local leader of Nuevas Generaciones, joins the nine. On the other hand, the president of the neighborhood association of the Centro neighborhood, Juana Meseguer; the president of the La Cruz de Torrealta Association, Antonio López Sánchez; and the president of the Molina Gastronomic Association, Juan Efrén Delgado, are the names that join the PP list in positions 11 to 13.

Three former PP councilors in past legislatures also appear, such as Cayetano Ros, José Antonio Conesa and Juan Antonio Gomariz. José Ángel Alfonso, candidate for mayor of Molina de Segura, defines his candidacy as “a team of people with the same desire and enthusiasm that I have for transforming our city. In addition, they are trained in different disciplines and professional sectors and with a great vocation of service to the citizen.