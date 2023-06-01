The PP of Maracena, the Granada town where a socialist government councilor was kidnapped by the couple of the current acting mayoress, has proposed to negotiate a concentration government against the PSOE after the municipal elections of 28-M. The scandal over the kidnapping, and a judicial request to investigate the role played by the councilor, her Town Planning councilor Antonio García Leyva, and the former mayor of the municipality, Noel López ―currently an Andalusian deputy― underlies this political movement of the popular . The Socialists, who have been governing the municipality since 2007, have been the formation with the most votes. However, the PP ―which has been in second place― is trying to reach a government pact with the rest of the formations (Vox, IU and two local parties). The objective of the PP of Maracena is to negotiate with everyone, “without objecting to anyone, except the PSOE, who are the ones who have led Maracena [Granada, 22.293 habitantes] to this situation”, explains Julio Pérez, number one on the popular list.

Berta Linares, acting mayor and head of the Socialist list, assured this Wednesday that she will not resign and that she will continue to be the candidate for the investiture. In an urgently called press conference, Linares assured that she had asked to appear in court as soon as possible in order to clarify her role in the kidnapping, which occurred on February 21, and whose proceedings had been secret until three days before the municipal elections. The acting councilor recalled that her intention is to continue with an “effective and stable government” and she reached out to other formations to form a majority. Linares ruled out resigning: “It would be acknowledging a guilt that is not such.”

The lifting of the secrecy of the investigation into that kidnapping was accompanied by a request from the court in the case for the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia to investigate the role of the mayoress, her Town Planning councillor, and the former mayor of Maracena and then Number Three of the Andalusian socialists Noel López, as inducers of this kidnapping. Investigating court number 5 left it up to the higher court if it cited them as being investigated because Noel López is a regional deputy and is registered. In the petition he included the socialist councilor and her Town Planning councilor so as not to divide the cause.

According to a case report, the mayoress of Maracena met Pedro Gómez, her then partner, shortly after he committed the kidnapping of the socialist councilor. The councilor, who called a press conference after the case came to light, omitted from the media that she had met her ex-partner after he had kidnapped a councilor from her government team. After the secret was lifted, Linares has assured that he did it because the Civil Guard asked him to.

The PP candidate from Maracena has confirmed to EL PAÍS that his idea is “to go towards a concentration government, which even includes the IU.” Pérez assures that the negotiation with IU-Para la Gente has already begun and although he points out that he does not lead the talks personally, he believes that the dialogue is going “very well.” “The agreement is almost, almost made because they are in the same line as us, that of cleaning the City Hall,” he maintains.

In Izquierda Unida they deny that the negotiation still has that entity. “We have not spoken, we have agreed to speak; Of course, we are open to dialogue with all formations, but we have not reached any kind of agreement, ”says Antonio Segovia, number one on the IU list for Maracena. The provincial coordinator of the formation of the left, Mari Carmen Pérez, denies talks and stresses that IU “will never facilitate a right-wing government.” The person in charge assures that “each local assembly has autonomy as long as the red lines established at a general level are not skipped.”

The result of the elections meant a drop in the PSOE from 11 councilors to seven. The Socialists had an absolute majority, 11 of the 21 councilors that make up the corporation. The PP, which has six representatives, is trying to gain support until it reaches 11 votes and is confident of having them, at least with the representatives of Vox (2) and the local formations Quiero Maracena (2) and Maracena conecta 23 (1). The popular maintain that the extreme right party has been in favor of the concentration government and that the local formations had “very similar projects” to the popular ones.

The event that has caused this political earthquake to the Maracena socialists occurred on February 21, when Pedro Gómez kidnapped Vanessa Romero, councilor of the PSOE of Maracena, after the woman left her children at school, according to what investigators have told both the victim as the prime suspect. Hours after her, after a transfer by car in which he threatened her with a fake gun, he tied her hands and feet and left her locked in a trunk while he returned to Maracena. The kidnapped mayor freed herself and was able to escape, and Gómez was arrested that same afternoon. He is still in pretrial detention and is the only one currently being investigated for the case. The kidnapped councilor linked his kidnapping with alleged irregularities in the urban records at the City Hall.