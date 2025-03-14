The PP of Madrid has said ‘enough’ and has taken a turn in its strategy to accusations of the left in block for the dead in the residences of seniors during the pandemic. Until now, the popular preferred not to enter the attacks of the … Sánchez government, PSOE and more Madrid, but that is over. The left has taken another twist in its offensive against Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which they directly accuse of 7,291 deaths. The delegate of the Sánchez government in Madrid, Francisco Martín, has joined that strategy to use those deceased to demolish the regional president and the PP of Madrid has decided to break relations with him.

The Secretary General of the PP of Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, has sent a letter to the Government delegate in which he informs him that the Popular Party of Madrid and all his representatives break relations with him “limiting contact with the institution to the essential technical levels to develop those fundamental issues in security, which are necessary for the welfare of the population.”

«His message yesterday in social networks directly blaming President Díaz Ayuso and her drama government in the residences of Madrid, is a point of no return that we will not overlook. It is the drop that fills the glass of human and political indecency, ”warns the number two of Ayuso in the party.

“Starting his message with a false number, as the former councilor himself has recognized, also denotes his sectarianism, his void respect for the truth and his lack of respect for the victims, whom he uses, and health professionals.”

Serrano maintains in his letter that «what most affected Madrid were the calls to take measures that were neglected by the Government of Spain. Or the numerous international alerts that their government disregarded while they said that there would only be a few isolated cases in our country. Or calls to manifest because it killed machismo more than the virus ».

«How many lives did that unpredictment cost and that failed diagnosis? If Madrid suffered as no other region, it is, in part, by the government you represent ».

They focused 7,291 greater than a cruel and unworthy death. They made Madrid the region with greater excess mortality during the pandemic. Five years of insults to the victims. Five years without giving explanations. Today they applauded in their misery. They twist to avoid the only thing … pic.twitter.com/e30hgic1HV – Fran Martín Aguirre (@franmartui) March 13, 2025

Serrano defends that the Ayuso government «has given explanations and its action is endorsed by more than sixty sentences in the courts. Although I know that what enerva you is that in 2021 and in 2023 the Madrid rewarded the management of the president of the Community of Madrid ».

«They are unable not to salivate with a unfortunate death. They do it with the deceased in the residences and do so with those killed in the Dana. As they did with 11M or victims of sexist violence. It is in the PSOE DNA: use death and misfortune to ride on them ».

«You are unworthy of the position you hold. It represents the worst of politics and the human condition. And I understand that these are fundamental characteristics to be a pawn by Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. But his mission here is no institutional sense. You are a government delegate against Madrid, ”says the general secretary of the PP in Madrid.