A neighbor from San Pedro shows the PP councilor the cracks in the facade of her house. / PP

Lorca’s PP warned this Friday of the damage caused by the construction works of the road of the upper neighborhoods in homes in San Pedro. Councilman Ángel Meca said that as a result of the vibrations from the machines, cracks began to appear in the houses on Sol Street.

He criticized that the government team had not “established the security measures that the work required, it has not been sensitive to the uniqueness of the area, nor has it evaluated with sufficient diligence how the work had to be carried out to avoid damage to the nearby houses.

The mayor assured that the City Council must take charge of the repairs and demanded an “immediate technical evaluation” so that “the situation does not worsen.”

The Councilor for Public Works, Isabel Casalduero, acknowledged that until now the City Council has received a claim from a neighbor for conditions in his home during the construction of the road. She also stated that the house has already been reviewed by the technicians and that “as soon as the work is finished, what has been notified will be corrected.”

The mayor recalled that before the works began, “exhaustive work was carried out to find out the state of the houses” near the route of the road and that her department set up a contact telephone number so that any neighbor could notify incidents related to the construction of road.