While the left protests, the right agrees. This has happened this Thursday in the Madrid Assembly, where the deputies of Más Madrid, PSOE and Podemos have stood up to give the taxi drivers present in the gallery a long ovation, all encouraged because the Constitutional Court has accepted the procedure the appeal of Alejandra Jacinto’s party against the Uber law, that liberalizes the sector. And also there, with a quiet voice, without cheers or applause, like someone who does not want the thing, Rocío Monasterio, the spokeswoman for Vox, announces a principle of agreement with the PP to approve the omnibus law. The name says it all: the rule includes more than 40 major legal changes in a single vote. The tensions of recent weeks do not matter, so much bile, anger and criticism poured by the PP against Vox for promoting a study commission on residences, which it finally withdrew, and Vox against the PP for not supporting it ―”they lack humanity” , they came to blurt out. As always when it is necessary, the partners agree, and prepare to face the final sprint of the legislature united in what is important: the omnibus law and the approval of the regional budgets for 2023.

“In the next few days, we will probably reach an agreement for the omnibus law that it will be good for the people of Madrid”, says Monasterio about the rule, which, for example, will make the works and procedures of the builders more flexible; It will allow to modify the transparency law, approved in 2019 with the vote against the PP, so that it is more difficult to know with whom the regional leaders meet before making their decisions; and that it will affect 34 laws, three legislative decrees, four new legal regulations and four decrees, including the total or partial repeal of three laws and two decrees.

“99% of the omnibus law We have written it from the Government of the Community of Madrid ”, Ayuso answers, without abandoning the belligerent tone that he has lately maintained with his only possible parliamentary partner, when he cannot approve any reform without the support of Vox. It is the reflection of the tense negotiations that the two formations have kept secret in recent weeks.

Because Vox has blocked the PP project to control the Chamber of Accounts in the Community of Madrid, the body in charge of supervising public procurement in the region. The Ayuso Government included in its macro project the commitment to include a second round in which the majority necessary to elect the members of the body was lowered. According to this approach, it would go from a system in which the pact between right-wing and left-wing parties was mandatory to another with a second round in which the conservatives could impose their criteria to select seven councilors in accordance with the extreme right (majority simple, at the rate of one, three and three in each round). However, Vox vetoed that point during the negotiation, which is almost parallel to that of the 2023 Budgets.

“The two big parties, PP and PSOE, always tend to try to control many bodies that are audit and control such as the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), at the national level, or the Chamber of Accounts, which is the body that audits to the Government of the Community of Madrid”, explained the deputy spokesman for Vox in the Assembly, Íñigo Henríquez de Luna. “We did not understand this modification of the law, we were against it and we have reached an agreement to withdraw it from the law.hey bus”, he added.

The PP, for its part, also confirmed the agreement. “The PP parliamentary group has agreed and continues to agree with Vox on many issues within the omnibus law and this point is one more”, explained the Conservatives through a spokesman. “There was no agreement on how to make the appropriate modifications proposed by Vox and, given this situation, it has been withdrawn.”

That Vox leaked that advance last week within a complex negotiation with many other agreements has stung the PP. But practicality prevails: the PP needs Vox to carry out the twenty legal projects it has in the chamber, and especially the 2023 Budgets, which will have to reach the Assembly before the end of October so that they are approved the last business week of December and take effect in January of the following year.

