Since last May, the Popular Party, which has an absolute majority, has prevented a general debate in the Parliament of Andalusia on the situation of Andalusian healthcare. The explanation for this veto has never been very clear until this Tuesday when the spokesperson for the popular group, Toni Martín, said: “It makes no sense. It is ridiculous to engage in a general debate with the intention of creating alarm and we are not going to enter that game. General debates are held when there is extraordinary importance, such as the pandemic. There are problems, but they are being solved.”

The socialist groups and Por Andalucía (Sumar’s regional brand) have joined forces to demand this debate, which includes the presentation of resolution proposals. The request has not even reached the Board of Spokespersons, the body in charge of approving the agendas of the plenary session, because the Chamber Table, controlled by the PP, has not wanted it.

The publication earlier this week of the data on waiting lists in the Andalusian healthcare system, a year late “due to technical problems”, speaks of extraordinary numbers of Andalusians in line to see a specialist or waiting for an operation. One million people, in a community of 8.5 million inhabitants, are in this situation as of last June: 192,561, pending surgery and 841,731, waiting to see a specialist.

The explanation given by the Minister of Health, Catalina García, of these figures has shocked the opposition. “These data are supported by the activity of the Andalusian public health system. And if the system works, the waiting lists do increase,” she told Canal Sur Televisión.

The PP usually responds to criticism from unions, professional organizations and political parties by looking in the rearview mirror. He compares his five regional budgets since he came to the Board with the last of the socialists in 2018. The figures favor them: health has increased its budget by 43%, the health workforce has increased from 90,000 professionals to 125,000; and new health infrastructures have been undertaken, with the recovery of the old military hospital in Seville – a building abandoned for a decade – as a great showcase. But in their mobile phone applications, the Andalusian Health Service usually responds to those who ask to see their GP: “Sorry, appointments for the next few days are busy. New appointments will be available shortly. Please try again soon.” The data on how many Andalusians are in this situation is not computed, unlike those who wait for an operation or a specialist doctor. But the opposition and local media report appointments for May 2025.

“What is happening is not normal,” said the socialist spokesperson, Ángeles Férriz. In her opinion, the Moreno Government has kept silent about the data on waiting lists for a year due to the succession of electoral calls and because these are “indecent.” According to her, everything is due to a “premeditated” decision by the Andalusian Government “to push people into private healthcare.” Férriz has asked the president of the Board to dismiss the counselor and has accused Moreno of “being involved in other things.”

Vox spokesperson Manuel Gavira said very similar words. “Moreno is in all the parties, like the child at the baptism, the groom at the wedding and the dead person at the funeral. They talk a lot about investments and hospitals and they don’t have doctors. “In Andalusia there has to be an ‘SAS case’. There must be something hidden, because if not, it won’t be explained. “Before we were bad, but now we are worse.” Gavira has not asked for the resignation of the Minister of Health, but has asked Moreno for “a thought.”

The mixed group-Adelante Andalucía has demanded García’s head because “he is unfit for the position.” The deputy spokesperson for Por Andalucía, Esperanza Gómez, has criticized the diversion of health spending to private health care and “the disastrous” management of the Moreno Executive.

The PP’s refusal to give the green light to the general debate on health fits poorly with the similar requests that this party demanded throughout its 37 years in the opposition. In the 12 Andalusian legislatures, a total of 72 general debates have been held, some on health and the majority on the impact of the general budgets of the State on the community. The format of this type of parliamentary discussions favors the Government, which opens the debate and can intervene “as many times as requested.” To argue for his rejection, the PP spokesperson has said that the Minister of Health has intervened in recent months for a total of 14 hours in plenary to answer 49 oral questions, nine appearances and three interpellations. “And what difference does it make if it adds two and a half more hours?” she asked herself. “Out of respect for this Parliament,” she replied.