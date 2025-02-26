The PP obvious the judicial process to the Vox president of the Balearic Parliament and seals new pacts with the extreme right

The president of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne (Vox), has presided over his first plenary since the judge opened a trial against him for an alleged crime of hatred for breaking, on June 18 of last year, a photograph of three victims of Francoism while the repeal of the Balearic Law of Democratic Memory was discussed. Despite the requests for resignation and suspension of functions formulated by the opposition, the extreme right leader continues to cling to the position, ensuring not seeing “reasons” to abandon it.

The judge sends the president of the Balearic Parliament, of Vox to the bench for breaking the photo of victims of Francoism

During the plenary session held on Tuesday, the deputy spokesman of the PSIB-PSOE, Marc Pons, said that a “direct order” of the president of the Balearic Government, the popular Marga Prohens, would be enough to force Le Senne’s exit. However, the most autonomous responsible, like the rest of her party, insists on pointing out that it is those of Abascal who have to decide “how they want to solve” the future of the president of the Chamber. Vox, on the other hand, threatens with a “total and absolute breakup” with the conservatives – who govern alone, but with specific agreements with the extreme right – if they throw them away before there is a conviction against him.

Not just that. Both PP and VOX, despite the numerous divergences arising between them since the beginning of the legislature and that the bamboo made last year jump through the air the regional agreements of governance with the popular ones, continue these days reaching agreements that, in trial From the opposition, they seek only to “save” him and that the PP can carry out their initiatives without dialogue nechesity With the left. The last pacts between the two have materialized in the last minute withdrawal of the amendment to the totality that Vox had presented to the Conciliation Law promoted by the Prohens Executive, as well as in the joint proposal that Josep Codony is the new director General Radiotelevisión IB3.

Not surprisingly, during the plenary of this Tuesday, the deputy of Més Per Mallorca Marta Carrió has accused PP and Vox of “marketing” with the Conciliation Law and the presidency of the Parliament: “Congratulations, Lord senne. You are the first and only beneficiary of the Conciliation Law, ”said the Ecosobeanist deputy, who, in this line, has recriminated to the popular that“ save the chair of a known and recognized fascist ”, encouraging them to rename the law of conciliation such as “reconciliation between PP and Vox”.

For his part, Pons has accused Prohens of losing legitimacy “even in the face of who were his investiture partners” and has insisted that the Government is allowing a “corruption of low intensity” in relation not only to senne, but also to the spokesperson for the government team at the Consell de Mallorca, Núria Riera (PP), who lasses her position with that of the official, and with the Minister of Agriculture, Joan Simonet, who participates in 30% in a consultant, Eima, who, in turn, advises on projects whose processing is subsequently deals with the Government to which he belongs, as Eldiario.es revealed.

Le Senne refuses to resign alleging that the Balearic Provincial Court still has a pending resolution in which he requests his dismissal. However, unlike the VOX leader, the other two presidents who were investigated in different causes left the position without even being sent to the bench: Maria Antònia Munar, historic leader of the extinct and now resurrected united Mallorquina ( Um), who announced his resignation as the second authority of the islands and the abandonment of political life in full phase of instruction of one of the cases in which it was accused, and Pere Rotger (PP), which resigned after being charged in the Over Marketing case (He did not sit on the bench since the judge finally filed his prosecution).

After hearing the resolution for which, last week, the judge decreed the opening of oral trial, Le Senne used the official channels of the Parliament to send, via the presidency, an official statement in which he indicates that “it is still protected by the presumption of the presumption of the presumption of Innocence “and expresses his” will to collaborate with justice in the act of trial to clear all doubt “that” he did not commit any crime. ” “That June 18 acted only in application of the regulation and without any intention to humiliate anyone,” says the note, despite the fact that the Chamber’s own lawyers censored their behavior.

The opposition requires the PP to miss the president of the Balearic Parliament, from Vox, after being sent to trial



It should be remembered that, on September 3, the PP saved Le Senne from the dismissal, urged by the opposition groups (Psib-PSOE, Més Per Mallorca, Més Per Menorca and Podemos), a debate that took place more than Two months after the president of the Parliament torn photography. With their abstention, the conservatives, who in 2023 lifted the ultra leader to the presidency of the Chamber in exchange for the popular ones could govern the balears in solo -yes, with the external support of Vox -facilitated the continuity of Le Senne.