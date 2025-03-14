The PP now says that Mazón informed Feijóo about the Dana “at nine, ten or 11 in the morning” of October 29

“Since last Monday, it has been informing me in real time. And since Tuesday I was already informing myself like yesterday. ” Thus summarized on October 31 the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the communications he maintained with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, during the Dana that caused at least 228 dead in Valencia. Four and a half months later, the PP pointed out that the regional president only contacted his boss of ranks “at nine, at ten oa eleven in the morning” on October 29.

This has been assured by the Deputy Secretary of Health and Education of the PP, Ester Muñoz, in an interview this Friday in Antena 3 in which he has insisted that he has not changed “nothing” in the situation of Mazón after the car of the Catarroja judge that dismantles point by point by point the different versions that the Generalitat has offered, with its president at the head, to try to evade the criminal and political responsibility of what happened in October.

Feijóo traveled to Valencia on October 31, two days after the Dana. Before the journalists, and with Mazón by his side, he already drew the strategy that the PP has since maintained: to point to the central government for the tragedy and exculpate his regional baron. But the leader of the PP also sought his own political revenue and, to mark distances with the alleged lack of communication of the central government, he said that he had been informed of what happened in the province.

The leader of the PP in fact presumed not only of having been informed on the same day of the Dana, on Tuesday, October 29, but “since Monday.” Then he pointed out that also on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But this story began to dismantle last February, when Mazón traveled to Madrid to appear before the dome of his party, businessmen and journalists as a “collateral damage” of the Dana. At the Ritz hotel he presented a chronology of the events that occurred on October 29 that not only threw what he had said in the previous months, but because he dismantled his boss of rows.

Mazón explained during an informative act in Madrid the alleged calls he received or made during the day of October 29. His intention was to prove that he was not missing or disconnected, but was aware of the situation at all times even if he did not appear until half past eight in the Cecopi (emergency command center).

The problem is that among the calls related to Mazón did not mention Feijóo once. And asked about it, Ester Muñoz has argued that on October 29 “in the afternoon, there was such chaos in Valencia from eight or seven in the afternoon that no one knew what was happening.” And he has settled: “Probably what Mazón wanted to say, is that he probably talked to President Feijóo at nine, at ten, to the eleche in the morning.”

Muñoz has also highlighted the discursive defense of Mazón that the PP has deployed since October 29 and that, despite the contradictions and swings of the Valencian president, those of Feijóo maintain as a strategy. Asked by the judge’s car that charged former Conssellera Salomé Pradas and the former emergency director, the Vice -Secretary has argued that “the position of the party has not changed.”

“The car changes absolutely anything,” he reiterated. Muñoz has supported the Superior Court of Autonomous Justice and his decision not to admit up to seven complaints against Mazón. “There have already been some file cars. There were complaints against the TSJ that also filed and did not end up charging President Mazón, ”he said.

But what he said was that the investigation of what happened should be maintained in the Catarroja Instruction Court and follow his natural course. The judge has already opened the door for Mazón to voluntarily declare as investigated, with the assistance of a lawyer. The Valencian president has refused.