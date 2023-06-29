Alberto Núñez Feijóo received 39,260 euros from the PP as president of the party as “representation expenses” from April to December of last year, according to sources from the Popular Party leadership, as has been advanced The world this Wednesday and this newspaper has confirmed. But the PP insists on its rejection of the written request made this Tuesday by the president of the Senate, the socialist Ander Gil, in which he asks Feijóo to update his declaration of assets and income presented in the Upper House in May 2022 and in the one that does not include how much money he receives as a leader of the PP. “It is a letter signed by the president of the Senate, but written by the PSOE campaign manager. It is based on the electoral urgency of the PSOE and not on compliance with current regulations in the Senate. The legal deadlines are known for a senator who is a member of the permanent deputation”, they allege from the Feijóo team.

The president of the PP will leave the permanent deputation of the Upper House on August 16, one day before he enters Congress as a deputy after the constitution of the Cortes, for which it is understood that he will not modify his declaration of assets and registered income in the Senate in May 2022. “The president of the PP will update his income and wealth data in accordance with the regulated deadlines that he has as a senator belonging to the permanent deputation of the Chamber,” reiterate the popular ones. Feijóo “does not have a salary in the Popular Party, but he does have an allowance for representation expenses, subject to taxation through personal income tax, as president of the PP since April 2022.” The leader, according to management sources, entered “for this concept 39,260 euros last year, with which he faced the intrinsic expenses of the organic responsibilities that he assumed as leader of the opposition.” On the other hand, Feijóo’s annual amount as a senator amounts to 72,952.6 euros.

The denomination of “representation expenses” by the popular is not new, since since the time of the former president of the Government and the PP, José María Aznar, it has been collected as such. However, in the past it was shown that these “representation expenses” were paid in 14 payments, including two extra payments, as is usually the case with regular salaries. Pablo Casado, Feijóo’s predecessor, exposed, in the income statement that he registered in June 2019 in Congress, receiving a salary of 47,720 net euros from the PP, apart from what he received for his status as deputy. Mariano Rajoy declared between 2006 and 2011 a party income of between 146,000 and 200,000 gross euros per year, according to his declaration of assets, and 50,000 gross euros per year as a deputy in Congress.

The president of the Senate, Ander Gil, had asked Feijóo on Tuesday to update his statement based on article 26 of the Senate regulations and article 160 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG). “Senators have the obligation to complete both the declarations of activities and those of assets and income, not only at the beginning of their mandate and at the end of it, but also when there is a modification of the circumstances initially declared, counting for this with a period of thirty calendar days from the date of said modification”, reasons the fourth institution of the Kingdom of Spain.

More information

According to article 26 of the Regulations of the Senate, and in accordance with article 160 of the LOREG, senators “are obliged to formulate” a declaration of activities and another of patrimonial assets. Article 26 of the Senate regulations, in its section 2, specifies: “Both declarations must be formulated at the beginning of their mandate, as a requirement for the perfection of the condition of senator and, likewise, within the period of thirty calendar days following the loss of said condition or the modification of the circumstances initially declared”.

From the outset, the PP has accepted the first meaning of article 26.2 of the Regulation (“within thirty calendar days following the loss of said condition”) as a justification for not updating the declaration, despite having recognized Feijóo who receives a remuneration as president of the party, and which the PP describes as “representation expenses”. A reasoning that the popular maintain even with the request on the table of Gil (fourth authority of the State), issued this Tuesday after a formal complaint presented by the Socialist Parliamentary Group on Monday, which appeals to the second part of the article (“or de the modification of the circumstances initially declared”). In addition to emphasizing that in May 2022, when he became a senator and presented his declaration, he already received those amounts, since he had been president of the PP for a month before, April of that year.

There is a legal gap in the legal system, according to several sources in the Cortes, regarding whether or not a parliamentarian can receive an additional salary when he already receives the salary as a senator and deputy, since the law does not expressly contemplate whether or not it is possible to receive both salaries . And there have been no specific pronouncements in this regard either. But, apart from this legal uncertainty, the PP was warned in March that it contravened Law 19/2013 on Transparency, Access to Public Information and Good Governance. This regulation indicates, in its article 8, that the subjects included in its scope of application “should make public, as a minimum, the information related to the acts of administrative management with economic or budgetary repercussions that are indicated below” such as “the remuneration received annually by the senior officials and heads of the entities included in the scope of the application”. Its scope of application includes precisely political parties.

Letter sent by the Transparency Council to the PP.

The Council for Transparency and Good Governance, an independent body, sent a formal communication to the Popular Party in March of this year, which this newspaper has accessed. In the letter, it was reported that they had “received a letter indicating deficiencies in the information on the website of this political party in relation to the publication regarding the remuneration of the top leaders in the terms to which refers to Law 19/2013, of December 9, on Transparency, Access to Public Information and Good Governance”. And that, once his website was consulted, “said information has not been identified” and it was brought to his attention “for the purposes he deems appropriate.” The document sent by the Transparency Council responded to a complaint from the newspaper Publicwhich found that the PP had not published the salaries of its top leaders on its website for months and advanced the response of the independent body. This newspaper has contacted Feijóo’s team to find out if they noticed such notice and their assessment. For now, he is waiting for your response.

The government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, has charged in an interview, this Wednesday, on Castilla-La Mancha Television, against Feijóo for these events: “This man still sits today in an office paid for with black money, convicted of corruption. Apart from this, public officials have obligations, we have to comply with the rules. There is a law of transparency and a regulation of the Senate, and he should have declared that he receives from the Popular Party. And he hasn’t expressed it until a few days ago, and despite having expressed it, he still doesn’t show it. What don’t you want to tell us?”

