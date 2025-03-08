The PP now proposes a car tax on the peninsula and the ‘Rent a Car’ to stop the tourist saturation in Balears

In the midst of the controversy raised in recent days on whether or not there is saturation, the Government of the popular Marga Prohens has put on the table a new tax on vehicle drivers that are registered outside the islands, both from other autonomous and abroad communities. It is one of the measures that the Executive has raised with the aim of dealing with the tourist massification, although the Balearic President and the Balearic business insist on moving to the international tour operators who in the archipelago may be a “punctual” saturation in “some moment”, but without becoming “generalized throughout the year.”

Massification in Mallorca: “I can’t even live on my island”

Although the regional cabinet promised to approve in February a decree with measures aimed at curbing volume growth, it has not been until Friday when the Consell de Government has presented a package of proposals that respond to the more than 100 strategic and development objectives established in the bases of the transition agenda, arising from the working groups of the pact for the Pact for the Pact for the Pact for the Pact for the Pact for the Pact.

Specifically, the new regulatory framework thus contemplates the containment of tourist squares in Balearicas, with the prohibition of new tourist rental places in multifamily homes; Measures against the illegal tourist offer, with the increase in sanctions up to 500,000 euros; The modification of the Sustainable Tourism Tax (STIs), which will not be paid in January and February and includes increases between 66 and 200% according to the category of the establishment between June and August, as well as the new tax on vacation vehicles with a variable rate according to emissions and circulation time in the islands of 30 to 80 euros.

Regarding the new tribute, the spokesman and vice president of the Government, Antoni Costa, has stressed that, if it was finally approved, it would be a pioneer in Spain and the rest of Europe. The Minister of Economy, Finance and Innovation also stressed that, for the moment, it is an incipient phase proposal. To get ahead, it has stressed that the consensus of economic and social agents is required and, once it is sent to the Balearic Parliament, “obviously” among the different political groups. “If that consensus is not reached, it will not be carried out,” he added.

Types of vehicles to be taxed

Costa explained that the tax would apply according to three categories and depending on the carbon dioxide emissions they generate. On the one hand, there would be private vehicles not linked to economic activities – such as passenger transport – that circulate through the territory of Balears temporarily or transiently, that is, for a period of less than six months, and that they do not consist of the registry of non -tourist vehicles. The vice president has specified that it would be about taxing the vehicles not registered in the islands that do not pay the tax on mechanical or circulation traction vehicles in the Balearic territory and that they must pay with the new tax between 30 and 80 euros depending on their emissions.

Secondly, residential vehicles not domiciled in the archipelago would also be included, that is, those that circulate for more than six months on the islands. These are cars that, not being registered in Balearicas, do not pay the circulation tax in the Autonomous Community but they emit CO2 and, “obviously, generate congestion phenomena,” as Costa has added.

Finally, the tribute would cover the rental motor vehicles without driver, that is, the ‘rent a car’ that appear as such in the registration of non -tourist vehicles and that circulate in Balears throughout the year or temporarily. In this sense, the Government spokesman has specified that the rental companies that have all their vehicles domiciled in Balears and pay the circulation tax in the archipelago will not have to pay this last tax.

Costa explained that it would be a new finalist tax, whose collection would be destined to promote public transport in Balearicas, decongest roads and boost sustainable mobility.

Fight against the illegal offer and hardening of sanctions

On the other hand, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzá, has completed other measures provided by the Government, such as the prohibition of new places of tourist accommodation in multifamily homes and the increase in quality demands for the renewal of existing ones. Likewise, the Executive will temporarily establish “the playing standards” – in the words of the Minister – in relation to the reactivation of the exchange of places and the change of uses of tourist establishments in housing, waiting for the Consells to insulate their own roof of places and their load capacity. It will also create an empty transitory bag that will collect those places that are discharged to guarantee the containment of places.

The Government also plans to intensify the fight against the illegal offer with new measures, such as the obligation of the portals of the portals to demand the registration number of the accommodation when announcing it, and will be responsible for possible infractions to both the owners and the platforms. The sanctions will be increased by 25%, with fines of up to 500,000 euros. However, Bauzá has specified that offenders can benefit from a reduction of up to 80% of the sanction as long as these homes are used for social rent or limited price. In that case, the beneficiary of the rent will be the administration.

The Government responds to the hoteliers and points out that Balears “has reached the limit” of the tourist massification



Finally, the Government has also announced the regulation of the new saturated and reconversion areas, which may be declared by the island Consells after presenting a strategic action plan for these areas, as well as an extraordinary regime of modernization of tourist establishments in reconversion areas, for the impulse of supply modernization projects.