The socialist spokesperson shows her support for the Transfer, although she clarifies that it “does not affect” the town because “it is irrigated with river water.”

Thanks to the abstentions of the PSOE, Citizens and the non-attached councilor, the municipal group of the PP in the Ricote City Council managed to move forward with the motion so that “the City Council expresses its rejection of the modification that the government of Spain intends to make of the rules of exploitation included in the current Memorandum of the Tagus-Segura Transfer, as well as the announced increase in the ecological flows of the Tagus, due to the serious damage that both decisions would entail for the Levant ”, according to the text. We are Region also voted in favor.

The socialist spokesperson, Ana María Aroca, explained that her group is “in favor of the Transfer, but the management must be transparent and not politicized, and it does not affect Ricote at all, because here it is irrigated with river water.”

The PP did not achieve its objective and was left alone in its second motion, regarding the pardons that the Government of Spain plans to grant “to people convicted of the call for an illegal referendum and the illegal proclamation of an independent Catalan republic.”