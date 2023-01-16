The PP finalizes the incorporation of Sergio Sayas and Carlos García Adanero, the two deputies suspended from militancy in UPN and creators of the Navarra Platform. According to PP sources in this community, “the will to understand is broad” with the two parliamentarians who were expelled from the party led by Javier Esparza for not following the guidelines during the vote on the labor reform, which they had to approve and what they refused . That legislative change, key for the Government of Pedro Sánchez and which is about to celebrate one year, ended up going ahead thanks to the error of the PP deputy Alberto Casero.

The objective, the media consulted insist, is “to bring together the center-right vote in Navarra, but also to achieve that of those people who do not want a government of the Pedro Sánchez party with the support of Arnaldo Otegi for the foral community.” In this last legislature, the socialist María Chivite has directed the Navarrese Executive with the external endorsement of EH Bildu.

The leadership of the Navarrese PP. with Javier García at the helm, he will hold a meeting with Sayas and Adanero on Tuesday to formally analyze their possible integration into the structure of the popular. They will also study how to work “in a coordinated way” in the configuration of a project that can offer an alternative to the PSOE of Chivite, which governs, they emphasize, thanks to the “express support of Bildu” in the face of the elections.

The former UPN officials, who keep their seats in Congress far from the acronym under which they were elected, had already launched their own project in June, Plataforma Navarra, which they then defined as “the alternative that Navarra needs to avoid more years of Chivite, Barkos (the former president of the foral community led by Geroa Bai) and Bildu in the Government. Now they are looking for “the formula” to add the platform to the PP and be “an option for the Navarrese center-right” whose voter, Sayas said a few days ago, “is orphaned.”