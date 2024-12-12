The PP mayor of Fanzara withdraws aid to the international urban art festival after trying to apply prior censorship to it

The Fanzara City Council, governed by the popular Marc Diago, has withdrawn in its budgets for 2025 the aid that the town council of the small Castellón town granted each year to the international festival of the Unfinished Museum of Urban Art (MIAU), held normally every year until the attempted prior censorship of the current mayor. The budgets, in the public exhibition phase, do not include the 6,000 euros that the city council injected as annual aid to the MIAU, although they do note subsidies of 2,000 euros for a bullfighting association and for a hunters’ entity, according to sources familiar with the draft accounts. municipal. This newspaper has tried to contact, without success, the mayor, who has not returned elDiario.es’ call.

The internationally recognized MIAU festival was not held this year after the attempt to apply prior censorship to artists by the council, which issued a municipal ordinance that several experts considered did not fit into the Spanish constitutional framework. The first mayor’s maneuver also received criticism from the Valencian Culture Council. The consultative and advisory institution of the Generalitat Valenciana concluded that the ordinance directly attacked “the basic principles of freedom of expression.”

After the controversy, the first mayor backed down and assured in a plenary session that the ordinance would be withdrawn. The attempted censorship blew up this year’s edition of the landmark festival. The popular ones also knocked down, on September 30, a motion from the PSPV-PSOE that asked the Government team for financial support for the festival.

After the cancellation of the 2024 edition of the MIAU, as a result of the attempt at prior censorship, the organizers are preparing next year’s event, now without municipal aid, which represented 30 percent of their global budget. “We considered it lost, but we wanted confirmation,” says Javi López, one of the organizers of the MIAU. “Our intention is to continue with the project but without that collaboration from the city council,” he adds.

The MIAU “is not here to censor artists”

The association proposed to the council an agreement for the festival that the city council has not signed. “We have not heard anything more about the agreement,” explains Javi López.

The episode of attempted prior censorship blew up this year’s edition of the MIAU, whose celebration had only previously been interrupted as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis: “In our opinion, what they were asking is that we censor the artists and “This project is not to censor artists.”

Thus, the organizers are already working on the next edition to open, starting next January, the call for artists. “We’ll see if the artists still want to continue collaborating with us as they have until now,” says López. In the failed edition of 2023, the festival’s call had a “very good acceptance”, with 607 artists from 74 countries.