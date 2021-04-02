The battle for the reunification of the right still has many chapters ahead, with the weakest rival, Ciudadanos, in the crosshairs of the Popular Party. In recent months, four dozen public and organic positions and former leaders of Cs have left the training, of which nine have already ended up in the PP. With the incorporation of Fran Hervías, former secretary of Cs Organization, Pablo Casado’s party manages a list of more than a hundred cadres of Citizens from all over Spain that could be in a position to make the leap to the popular ranks, according to sources close to the former leader.

The operation of the PP to absorb Citizens after the motion of censure in Murcia has only taken its first steps. After some high-profile additions from the ranks of Inés Arrimadas to the PP —such as that of the former leader of Cs in the Valencian Community, Toni Cantó, the Catalan deputy Lorena Roldán and the former secretary of the Fran Hervías Organization—, the PP prepares new bombs to detonate in the territorial network of his rival party. The incorporation of Hervías to the popular leadership as an advisor is one of the key blows to try to blow up the centrist formation. As responsible for the national expansion of Ciudadanos in Albert Rivera’s stage, Hervías treasures an important group of loyal cadres for the territories, whom in his day he incorporated into the party, who could be in a position to leave it to join the PP, according to sources close to the leader. The list amounts to more than a hundred public offices, between regional deputies, mayors, councilors and former national deputies.

Hervías already works under the orders of the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, with his own office on the fifth floor of the headquarters of the popular in Genova street. The former secretary of Cs Organization is not just any incorporation: due to the position he held for years under Rivera’s leadership, El Lobo – as his colleagues nicknamed him – had access to abundant sensitive information from the guts of Ciudadanos, which he has preserved good collection, and forged a network of contacts that can now be made available to the PP. The popular have given him entry into the heart of the party, and he is also working on the strategy to help Pablo Casado in his plan for the assault on La Moncloa.

In the event that Hervías activated the exit of the positions of his network of influence, Cs could find himself with the bankruptcy of several of his autonomous parliamentary groups throughout the country, always according to the same sources. The plan, however, is not to force defections immediately, but rather as a trickle over the next two years until the general election. The PP does not have in its plans either to incorporate all the leaders who want to leave Ciudadanos, but will select those that interest it the most.

The Arrimadas leadership is prepared for new dissidents, but does not contemplate a rout to the PP, according to sources in the leadership. “There will be noise, yes, but it will be more noise than nuts,” they say in the president’s team, where they describe dropouts as a matter more “quantitative than qualitative” and highlight that many of those who leave “already had a career politics finished ”. The dome does expect some more sounded exit, such as that of the former Minister of Culture of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Marta Rivera de la Cruz. Although it does not go on the PP list for May 4, the forecast is that it will rejoin the Government of the Madrid president as independent, in case she is re-elected.

Cs also trusts that public opinion rejects this type of political behavior and that the incorporations cause internal unrest in the PP. “I believe that this in the long term gives us strength, because the Spanish are not stupid, they are sensible and honest people, and this in the end will have to take its toll on the PP. There are some shows that have been very embarrassing, they cause me some shame ”, reasoned this Thursday in RNE Edmundo Bal, Cs candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

The history shows, however, that the structure of Cs is fragile and easily breaks. Since the general secretary of the PP, after the motion of censure in Murcia, made a public appeal to the leaders of Cs for a massive landing, the party has lost 19 relevant positions. Nine of them are already in the ranks of the PP. In total, the casualties – between public and organic positions who have abandoned or have been expelled by the party – amount to four dozen in recent months.