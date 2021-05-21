The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado (left), talks with the popular deputy Pablo Montesinos at the gates of Congress in the scope of the government control session, last Wednesday. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

The PP is not going to let the crisis in Ceuta escape to oppose it. The popular ones launch a parliamentary offensive to demand explanations from the Executive about a diplomatic crisis for which they make Morocco guilty, but Pedro Sánchez responsible. The main opposition party has registered a battery of requests to appear in parliament addressed to the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, and three ministers: the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya; that of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and that of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá. It will also formulate an urgent appeal to the Government and will take the matter to the control session next week. The PP calls on Sánchez to convene the debate on the state of the nation to “stand up” to the conflict with Morocco.

Pablo Casado has given an order to press the coalition government for this matter, for which he has blamed Podemos for its demonstrations on Western Sahara and the PSOE for the reception of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, seriously ill, in a hospital in Logroño. “All the ministers involved will have to give an account in both Chambers about what they are doing and what they are going to do in the serious crisis that has affected one of our autonomous cities,” demanded this Friday the deputy secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos .

Sánchez’s time

The popular ones point to the president as the maximum responsible and urge him to urgently convene the debate on the state of the nation, a request that Pablo Casado has once again put on the table with insistence after the resounding victory of his party in the elections of Madrid. The PP insists on the message that after that electoral defeat of the PSOE, the socialist leader has already consumed his credit this legislature, and is going to try to wear down the Executive without missing any issue, including the diplomatic crisis with Morocco. “Pedro Sánchez’s time is up. The ticking for Pedro Sánchez it has begun, and he listens to it himself ”, Montesinos stressed.

The Executive has reacted with indignation to the attitude of the PP, which it reproaches “disloyalty” for opposing a State issue. The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, has shown her discomfort and has described the statements of the opposition leader as “unacceptable childishness.”