The first two measures adopted by the new Government of La Rioja, after the victory by an absolute majority of the PP in the regional elections, continue to raise blisters in the cultural world. On the one hand, the removal of the name of Almudena Grandes from the Library of La Rioja, announced on Wednesday by the region’s Minister of Culture, José Luis Pérez Pastor. On the other, the temporary suppression in September of the Voces de la Lengua program, which is deployed in the area of ​​San Millán de la Cogolla, where the first words in Spanish are documented, to contribute to the dissemination of the language linked to music and performing Arts. In addition, the continuity of its artistic director, Ignacio García, is on the air awaiting the “internal audit” launched by the Ministry of Culture to determine the results of this cultural initiative that was launched at the beginning of 2023. the previous Executive, chaired by the socialist Concha Andreu.

Following Pérez Pastor’s announcement, the spokesman for the regional Executive, Alfonso Domínguez, assured this Friday that the decision to suppress the name of Almudena Grandes, who died in November 2021, responds to “technical issues”. “Provincial libraries must bear the name of their region or province, beyond mentioning specific authors,” he explained, using the same argument as the Minister of Culture.

Domínguez has justified the decision in the “technical report” prepared by the director of the center, Josu Rodríguez, in which he “recommends” keeping the original name of Biblioteca de La Rioja and withdrawing the name of Almudena Grandes, a decision with which he gave up. posthumous tribute to the author. A recognition for “her commitment to people who have no voice and to the democratic memory of our country,” Concha Andreu stressed when she was awarded this honor in December 2021, following a decision approved by the Governing Council.

The former president, now a senator, has accused the new Executive of acting with “rancor and revenge” and recalled that the writer had family ties in the small town of Soto in Cameros, where her great-grandfather lived. In addition, she has stressed that other provincial libraries in Asturias, Madrid or Valencia incorporate additional names.

Josu Rodríguez, who maintains that his report, commissioned at the beginning of the legislature, “is not binding”, has indicated: “My position has not changed; It was the same recommendation that I made at the time to the previous Executive when they proposed adding the name of Almudena Grandes to the Library”.

At the moment, there is no specific date to execute the decision. The Government of La Rioja has reported that it is working “on the corresponding procedures”.

On the other hand, the artistic director of Voces de la Lengua, Ignacio García, has announced that he will go to court to defend the “integrity” of the project, whose programming has been suspended in September. At the same time, he has accused Pérez Pastor of “lying” about the income he receives. According to the counselor said this Thursday, García receives a salary of 75,000 euros gross per year, to which must be added 30,000 euros for the rights of the project. A total sum of 105,000 euros, which was labeled “scandalous” by Pérez Pastor, who reported that his department is carrying out an “internal audit” to find out all the details (hiring, fees, attending public…) of this program which has a budget of three million euros in 2023.

In a statement, García assures that “in no case has he been able to collect that amount.” “My contract for the assignment of rights, which amounts to 25,000 euros + VAT, actually corresponded to 2022, the year in which it was executed and settled. In said contract, six months of work were considered in which I imagined, designed and structured an artistic project in which the local, the national and the international could coexist as the Valley of Language ”, he adds. “It was a one-time payment in the year 2022.”

García, who was director of the Almagro Theater Festival, assured last week that “political interference” is “putting the project at risk.” “Unilateral changes in the nature of the program [en agosto se programaron exclusivamente espectáculos de compañías locales] that the counselor has introduced threatens the work and deforms it ”, he denounced.

After hearing about the complaint, more than 400 cultural professionals, businessmen and spectators have signed a manifesto to support the Voces de la Lengua program and to reject political interference in artistic projects.

