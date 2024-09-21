Fine words and absolute normality dominated the first day of Pedro Sánchez’s round of consultations with all the regional presidents, in a tone that contrasts absolutely with the usual one of the national leaders of the PP, but deep down both the Galician Alfonso Rueda and the Andalusian Juanma Moreno dropped a mine in their meetings with the president, in what seems to be a concerted strategy of the PP.

While the Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, made it clear that he had no problem with this agreement – “I respect what Catalonia agrees with the State and I am not going to meddle in other people’s houses, because I do not like anyone meddling in the houses of the Basques,” he clarified in La Moncloa – Rueda and Moreno have been especially harsh against it, they have demanded that Sánchez withdraw this pact and above all they have pointed out that all the leaders of the PP will ask that this matter be dealt with at the next Conference of Presidents that is being planned for October.

Sánchez has already announced that he wanted the meeting, which will take place in Cantabria, to focus on housing, which he believes is currently the priority issue for the Spanish people. La Moncloa wants to remove this issue from the agenda of the meeting to avoid it becoming a political battle in which the PP has many more voices than the PSOE, since it dominates the majority of the autonomous regions. However, according to the regulations, the agenda must be agreed by everyone, so a political storm is brewing already in the preparation of the meeting.

The two PP presidents, although in a soft tone and always recognizing Sánchez as the legitimate president and with scrupulous institutional respect – both called him “my president” and seemed to respond in some interventions to the president of Madrid, who went so far as to recommend to her colleagues not to go to La Moncloa, with the idea that whenever the president of the Government calls someone to the headquarters of the Presidency of the Government, you have to go to defend the interests of your citizens – placed the issue of financing as a priority to show their rejection. “Singular and bilateral agreements that take away what had to be shared among everyone are not convenient for Galicia,” said Rueda after his press conference. “I have asked the president to reconsider this agreement. Andalusia would be the main payer of this Catalan quota,” said Moreno.

The Minister for Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, who appeared on behalf of the Government, made it very clear that the Executive does not believe that the Conference of Presidents is the right place for a discussion as complex and tense as that of regional financing, on which it has not been possible to find an agreement since 2014, when the current model expired and Mariano Rajoy, despite having an absolute majority, was not able to reform it due to the divisions it generated. Torres explained that this body is designed to seek consensus, to deal with other types of issues, and that the right place to negotiate the new model of regional financing is the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy, where all the autonomous communities are, including Catalonia. Although ERC and PSC have agreed on a “single financing” which implies, according to the Republicans, that Catalonia would leave the common financing regime – only the Basque Country and Navarre are outside at the moment – Torres suggested that all this, including the singular Catalan financing, will be discussed in a “multilateral manner” in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council and from there the proposal for financing reform should emerge to then take it to Congress.

But the PP is not satisfied with that body and wants to take the controversy to the conference of presidents. Thus, the preparatory commission for this Conference of Presidents, which will be convened before the end of September, as Torres announced, will have as its main point of friction the establishment of an agenda that Sánchez had a priori The president wanted the forum to focus exclusively on housing, a pressing problem for citizens and the Government, but the PP barons have been demanding its convening for months and now, which is expected to be “imminent”, as Sánchez has told them in various meetings, they want to use it to fight against the “Catalan quota” and begin the steps to address the reform of the autonomous financing system, which has expired since 2014. The PP leaders are united by the common cause against the promised Catalan Tax Agency, but not by the updating of the model, with different claims due to the specificities of the territories, as Rueda acknowledged after his meeting with Sánchez. “I will discuss with Mazón [presidente de la Comunidad Valenciana] And with the rest, of course we have our own needs, but it is impossible that one day we will have that financing if we start to discuss separately,” Rueda added.

The problem for the Government is that the regulations of the Conference of Presidents establish in its article 5.1 that the agenda “will be set by the preparatory committee with the approval of its President” —in this case the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres— “and ten autonomous communities or cities with a Statute of Autonomy” —the number that the PP has—. “He told me that the conference would be about housing and I told him that it was essential that the financing be included as well,” said Rueda. “It would not be acceptable for the agenda to be imposed, it would create tension on the part of the Government in a constitutional body,” warned Moreno. “I do not want to think that the Government will not include financing in the agenda,” the President of the Junta stressed. “We will scrupulously comply with the regulations. No initiative is vetoed here. Whatever is likely to be included in the agenda will be included, without a doubt,” responded Minister Torres in a later appearance.