When looking for parliamentary support that allows you Government It is with … the Popular Party and with Vox, second and third parliamentary forces. That he knows, on Monday, February 24, he has not called them to try to have their support to resolve one of the necessary milestones for the payment of the almost 25,000 million euros that this fifth payment implies. The deadline set by the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) expires on March 21 and it is known that political positions are very far in general, but in the case of the fiscal issue they seem irreconcilable.

From the Ppthe Deputy Secretary of Economy, Juan Bravohe explains to ABC that “what you cannot know is to come to ask the Popular Party for help without talking about a more general tax package.” «They cannot impose things when we are not participants in anything. You cannot look for me to raise taxes when it is contrary to the policies posed by the PP, ”he explains.

The main opposition party denies the largest: the European Commission does not ask for an increase to diesel, but to balance expenses and income. «Europe does not ask you to do that, it is they who offer it. The only thing Europe has asked for it is that the income and expenses quadrate and they offer you to raise the diesel tax, but the last resort is to request a tax from the Spaniards. In 2024 they have raised 140,000 million more than in 2018, how far they will upload them? ”He asks.

Against families

In Vox They are no less critical in the arguments and their parliamentary positioning is equally contrary to the possibility of voting a rise in diesel taxes. «Most vehicles in Spain are fuel, are not electric. If you upload diesel taxes, you are attacking half Spain. The reality is that they are annoying families, private vehicles, carriers. They go against people, ”they say from Vox in conversation with this newspaper.

The European Commission has until March 21 to evaluate whether Spain has fulfilled all the milestones and objectives that are part of the fifth request for funds. The Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, said this week in Brussels that works in Spain to carry out the reform of the Hydrocarbons Tax and with the community authorities to certify the fulfillment of each of the commitments.