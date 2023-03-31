The PP insists on its rejection of the pension reform approved this Thursday in Congress even with the express endorsement given by the European Union this Friday. “We are analyzing this reform, but it is clearly a reform that is going in the right direction,” said the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, during an informative breakfast organized by the Nueva Economía Forum in Madrid. Despite the words of the commissioner —also from the European popular group—, the leadership of the PP does not move an inch from the position established during the debate on the decree law in the lower house, in which the popular voted against. “The statements by the vice president and friend are institutional statements,” said the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “I understand that what he wanted to say is that it is necessary to present a pension reform in the same way that France does and that Spain does and that they are on the right track. If you compare the two reforms, you will see that they are completely different”, added the president of the main opposition party in statements to the media in Elche.

Feijóo has thus tried to circumvent the words expressly said by Schinas, going over the vice president’s statements. “Yesterday a rule was approved that does not guarantee the sustainability of pensions for the coming decades,” Feijóo continued. “There will not be a sustainable system if we do not stop being the country with the most unemployment in the EU. Therefore, any pension reform must be aimed at creating employment ”, he added, questioning that the initiative promoted by the coalition government is supported by Brussels. “This pension reform does not have the approval of the Commission, at least for now.” In contrast, Schinas has not only specified that the reform “is on the right track”, but has also alluded specifically to sustainability: “Spain, like France, are taking measures to ensure the sustainability of their social security systems and of pensions”.

The Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, has maintained “intense” contacts with the Commission for the pension reform since it began this year until it had provisional approval from Brussels. This green light has not officially arrived, nor will it do so until Spain requests the fourth payment of its Recovery plan (the section to which the pension reform corresponds). When the Executive requests this payment, it will be when Brussels makes that agreement official. So far, what has been heard from the community capital are phrases that, like those pronounced by Schinas, the Greek vice-president of the Commission, and historically very close to his Spanish co-religionists of the PP, reports Manuel V. Gomez.

Along the same lines as Feijóo, trying to interpret what the vice president said, Juan Bravo, the PP’s deputy secretary of Economy, has spoken. “The Spanish Government had committed [a hacer la reforma] in December. [Schinas] It has not entered into the analysis of the reform”, Bravo maintained, implying that Schinas’s positive words responded to the mere “obligation” of the Executive to undertake the changes mandated by Brussels, without extolling the specific measures of the text. “He has not gotten into the fact that there is no agreement from the rest of the political formations or that the Airef [Autoridad Fiscal] does not endorse it He has said that we are going in the right direction so that others see that we are doing things, even if we are doing them late”, Bravo stressed at a press conference at the party headquarters, in which he detailed the data one by one that, in the opinion of the PP, they certify that the Spanish economy “is fading away”.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, visits the Pikolinos shoe factory together with the president of the PP of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón (second from the right), the PP candidate for Elche, Pablo Ruz (left) and the directors of the shoe company, Rosana Perán and Carolina Perán.

Manuel Lorenzo (EFE)

Regarding the pension system, the Deputy Secretary of Economy has assured that, if the Popular Party comes to the Government after the general elections scheduled for the end of the year, they will “automatically” repeal the text that came out of Congress this Thursday. However, the leadership of the PP continues without presenting an alternative calculation as a proposal for the pension system that the popular defend. Bravo has referred, however, to changes in other economic indicators as a formula to tackle the sustainability of benefits. Dynamization of the labor market, with the creation of 1.7 million jobs, or lowering of inflation, are among the bets of the popular to cover the cost of care.

Of course, the Deputy Secretary of Economy has defended that any different model that they offer will have to be discussed first within the Pact of Toledo and will “incorporate” the ideas of the rest of the political formations, in addition to guaranteeing that there will be no cuts. Sources from the PP leadership assure that they are already “working” on their own calculation that they would present to the rest of the parties, but for the moment they prefer not to reveal their bases.

A week ago, Feijóo already gave as an example the contested pension reform promoted by the French president, Emmanuel Macron —which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years—, compared to the one agreed in Spain. Sources in the leadership of the PP reject an increase in the Spanish retirement age, already above this figure, but they are in favor of offering “fiscal incentives” for those who wish to “voluntarily” delay their retirement from work.

Likewise, Bravo has accused the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, of “misleading” and “misrepresenting the truth” in his x-ray of the country’s economic progress, and of “make-up” the data. From the PP executive they consider that “Spain is not in crisis”, but that those who are “in crisis” are the families.