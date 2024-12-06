The PP in Valencia reduces the penalty for a construction company by 50% for not building on a plot of land within the legal period

The socialist municipal group of Valencia has brought to the Anti-Fraud Agency a case of alleged favorable treatment by the Government team, in this case by the Urban Planning area headed by Juan Giner (PP), towards the owners of three plots located in the center to which the penalty they had to pay to the City Council for not meeting the stipulated deadlines for building would have been reduced by 50%.

The PSPV has adopted this decision after asking several questions to the municipal executive without having obtained a satisfactory answer. Specifically, according to the complaint and the documentation to which elDiario.es has had access, in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively, two files were opened for the inclusion in the Municipal Registry of Plots and Buildings to Rehabilitate of the three plots located in Viana Street numbers 4 and 10, for the property having failed to comply with its duty to build.

In both files JCM appears as the representative of the ownership of both plots, which in Viana 10 appears as Structures and Developments Anser SL and Jucavi Business Group SL, and in Viana 4 as SAM and AAM, both administrators of the company Structures and Developments Anser SL , according to the complaint filed by the socialists in Antifraud.

Given the non-compliance with the construction deadlines, the City Council claimed the corresponding uses, which it initially estimated at 22,335 euros for the first plot, 22,335 euros for the second and 36,303 euros for the third. In total, 80,973 euros. However, the property claimed providing new appraisals that reduced the amounts to 11,437 euros for each of the first two plots, and 18,590 euros for the third, that is, a total of 41,464 euros, half of what was estimated by municipal services, an amount finally been accepted.

Furthermore, according to the socialists, “in the calculation of the appraisal provided by the property, an average sales value of 2,047 euros per square meter is used, obtained on the official Real Advisor website, as indicated in the appraisal itself.” If the cited page is checked, “the value on January 1, 2024 in the area where the properties are located is 2,936 euros per square meter for the use of multi-family housing, much higher than that indicated in the appraisal, which is dated November”.

Given that the page itself indicates that “the price evolution of the last 3 months has been 1.5% upwards, it is not feasible that the price at the time of the appraisal was 2,047 euros. If the value that appears on the aforementioned website were applied, the amount to be paid could be even higher than that calculated by the service.” Specifically, it would be a total of 104,836 euros between the three plots.

Given this situation, the socialist group asked the Government team “why the figure of 2,047 euros per square meter has been accepted if it does not coincide with that published in the cited source, neither now nor at the time of the appraisal.” to which Urban Planning responded: “The assessment carried out by the technicians was considered valid by the service, since it used the static residual method, which is the one established by the Royal Decree on assessments for these cases.”

Since the answer did not answer what had been asked, the socialist group insisted: “The question asked does not in any case call into question the method used for the calculation, but rather a data used in it, which does not coincide with the source. cited and has been accepted, with a detrimental result for the public coffers that benefits a construction company. For all these reasons, we reiterate the unanswered question”, a question that has remained unanswered, which is why the case has been reported to the Anti-Fraud Agency.

For their part, sources from Structures and Developments Anser SL consulted by elDiario.es have assured that it is an issue that “is resolved with the City Council, because an agreement has already been reached.”

The socialist spokesperson, Borja Sanjuán, has commented in this regard that “the main cause of the housing problem is speculation and that is why the progressive Government launched the registry of plots that allowed those who had unused plots to speculate on their price. “They would receive a sanction to force them to make them available to neighbors to build homes.” However, according to Sanjuán, Mayor María José Catalá “is not only dismantling this policy, but is also reducing the sanctions, accepting the economic numbers presented to them by these same speculators.” For this reason, “as the Socialist Party we are going to take these facts to the Anti-Fraud Agency to tell Catalá that it cannot side with the speculators, much less reduce their sanctions.”