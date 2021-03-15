The Popular Party in Murcia City Council yesterday demanded the “immediate” withdrawal of the motion of censure (presented by PSOE, Cs and Podemos), the “immediate resignation of Diego Conesa”, as a result of the audios published by LA VERDAD, and that Ciudadanos dismiss their leader in Murcia, Mario Gómez, for breaching up to eighteen precepts of the Orange Party’s Code of Ethics.

The popular councilors Rebeca Pérez and Mercedes Bernabé, in a meeting with the media, in the Moneo building, they highlighted that the audios showed that «Mario Gómez and Diego Conesa had devised a plan with the sole purpose of serving their political interests, regardless of the damage and impairment of the image public »of the Consistory. Pérez added that the motion is based on “a plot of hoaxes, defamations and falsehoods to assault” the City Council; “A plot planned in armchairs of Madrid to assault the armchairs of Murcia”. Bernabé focused his intervention on Mario Gómez and the Code of Ethics of Cs and insisted that he has not yet clarified the award of a place in the SMS, or the criminal complaint that the PP has filed against him for alleged infidelity in the custody of documents and the violation of secrets.

From the bench of the Murcian PSOE, the deputy secretary and spokesman for the municipal executive, Javier Mármol, replied that at that press conference there was “a tortuous use of the institution of the City Council, once again confusing what is public with what is partisan”. that “reinforces us in the motion of censure.” Marmol insisted that “so many years in the Government has made them think that the Consistory is theirs.”

TRUTH survey



Javier Mármol indicated that once the LA TRUTH survey on the opinion of neighbors was analyzed regarding the motion of censure presented, “we certify that the progressive voters of Murcia are totally in favor.”

In her opinion, the leader of the PSOE in Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, “has the support and credibility of these voters, being better valued among women and young people; we are fully confident that we are on the right track. ‘