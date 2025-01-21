The PP has the Manos Cleans lawyer on salary in the Senate in the case against the attorney general

The PP has hired through the Senate Board the lawyer of Clean Hands in the open case against the State Attorney General in the Supreme Court. Víctor Soriano has been collecting 56,937 euros of public money annually since January 2024. He was then leading the PP’s own judicial actions against the former Valencian president Ximo Puig. Since last summer, he has also been the lawyer of the ultra organization in the investigation against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, for the alleged leak of confidential data of the possible tax crimes of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez lied before the Supreme Court

Soriano’s signing was published in the Official Gazette of the Senate in January 2024. His position: temporary staff assigned to the First Secretariat of the Senate, in the position of level A temporary staff. The Upper House website has him, however, assigned to the PP parliamentary group. When asked by elDiario.es, Soriano maintains that he works “for the Senate as an institution”, although assigned to the aforementioned First Secretariat which is in the hands of the popular Eva Ortiz.

The lawyer and advisor also affirms that he has been granted compatibility for the practice of law as a private activity, as proven the official website of the Senate. And he defends that within the framework of his private activity as a lawyer he has an office in which more than a dozen people work and that he is hired by “various clients, including PSOE town councils or former Compromís politicians.” “There is no relationship between my work in the Senate and my activity as a lawyer, which is outside of ideological or political issues,” he adds. Sources from the Popular Party in the Senate reiterate that Soriano has been granted compatibility and that it is not his responsibility to evaluate the clients he has in his private office.

Clean Hands has systematically appeared as a popular accusation in the main judicial cases against Pedro Sánchez’s entourage or that affect the Government, many times opened precisely due to a complaint from the organization itself. Currently, among other processes, they are prosecuting the cases against Begoña Gómez and David Sánchez, wife and brother of the President of the Government, respectively, as well as in the ‘Koldo case’, in addition to the case against the State Attorney General.

Soriano represents Miguel Bernad’s organization in the case that investigates whether an email from the lawyer of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner was leaked from the Prosecutor’s Office. Last September, already as legal representative of Manos Cleans before the Supreme Court, Soriano announced the hiring of lawyer José Luis Pantoja for his office, who presides over the New Generations of the PP of Alcorcónmunicipality of Madrid for which he has been a candidate in municipal elections.

In the case, the attorney general, through the State Attorney’s Office, has denounced leaks of confidential information. Among other information, his telephone number has been published in the media. In other judicial instructions that affect Pedro Sánchez, statements from the president himself, his wife or his brother have been leaked.

García Ortiz has directly pointed to the popular accusations, including Manos Médicas, as leakers of said information. The attorney general has gone so far as to denounce “the unjustified exacerbation of the accusations” against him.

One of these multiple leaks in the case was the WhatsApp messages that the former leader of the Madrid PSOE Juan Lobato delivered to the Supreme Court judge at the beginning of December. “I oppose this leak that harms the process,” Soriano stated on his Twitter account in a thread in which he came out in defense of the judge investigating the case, Ángel Hurtado. This same month of January has written on his blogactive since October, an article explaining that it is not the same as the leaking of a summary declared secret by a lawyer or a prosecutor. The first would be “an administrative-procedural infraction, the second means up to four years in prison.”

Víctor Soriano is a professor of administrative law at the European University of Valencia and owner of his own law firm after having previously worked at Gómez-Acebo & Pombo. Also at the beginning of 2025, his company launched a program to advise politicians on “pursuing the corruption of the adversary”.

On its website it announces its imminent participation in the 1st OkDiario Legal Conference, which will be held at the end of January in Marbella. Along with Soriano, judges such as Manuel García Castellón, Eloy Velasco or Enrique López, former leader of the PP and bishop of the party in the past in the CGPJ or the Constitutional Court, and who now chooses to preside over the National Court, are expected to intervene.

Since the judicial cases that corner the Government broke out, the PP has regularly boasted of having information about the ongoing investigations that have surrounded the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “Everything will end up being known” has become a common slogan for PP spokespersons. In parallel, Sánchez has stated that “it gives the impression” that Feijóo’s PP “plays with the cards marked” in the courts.

Soriano was already hired as an advisor to the PP in the Valencian Cortes between 2019 and 2022, and from that position paid with public money he directed the judicial offensives of Carlos Mazón’s party against the then president, Ximo Puig, and his family. He was the one who led the accusation in the case opened for the death of 10 donkeys from a pilot project (and for which the former Minister of the Interior during DANA, Salomé Pradas, requested the resignation of the person then responsible for the matter).

The lawyer represents the PP also in the judicial investigation against Puig’s brother for which the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requests prosecution for falsehood and fraud after finding evidence of alleged crimes due to public subsidies obtained by Francis Puig’s audiovisual companies from the Valencian administrations. and Catalan.

The Supreme Court expands the investigation to the attorney general’s closest circle and targets the Moncloa



Soriano was already leading the legal offensive of the Valencian PP against the Generalitat of Puig when he was signed by Eva Ortiz, who was parliamentary spokesperson in Les Corts in the previous legislature after the defenestration of Isabel Bonig. In the 2023 elections, she did not repeat on the lists led by Carlos Mazón and was replaced on the Senate ballot, where she ended up as first secretary of the Board. A few months later, he signed Soriano, who makes his public salary compatible with his salary as a lawyer.