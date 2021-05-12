Section of the AP-4 motorway that connects Seville and Cádiz, at the height of the Sevillian town of Los Palacios. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The Government of the PP of Mariano Rajoy has already tried to implement a toll on the highways at a cost of 246 euros per year for each tourism and 7,066 euros per truck. The study, to which EL PAÍS has had access, basically addresses three scenarios, but the expected collection for the State would be 2,743 million euros per year in all of them. This amount would be used to preserve the roads and improve the road network.

In the first case, the toll would only be borne by heavy vehicles at a toll of 18.28 euro cents per kilometer, which would mean a cost of 21,942 euros per year for each truck. However, Ineco, dependent on the Ministry of Transport, advises against this model because it is unbalanced, and is committed to the cost being shared by light vehicles as well.

In the second case, cars would pay 1.96 cents per kilometer, while the toll for trucks would be 5.89 cents, which would mean an annual collection of 246 euros for each car and 7,066 euros for each heavy vehicle. And in the third scenario, the toll would be 2.28 cents per kilometer, while the toll for trucks would be 3.86 cents, which would raise the annual cost to 287 euros for the owner of a car and 4,632 euros for that of a truck.

Ineco bases these estimates on the fact that a passenger travels an average of 12,547 kilometers per year on one of these high-capacity roads, while a truck travels 120,000 kilometers. The study admits that additional measures should be implemented to prevent the payment for the use of the highways causing the traffic to be diverted to the free conventional roads, opening the possibility that the toll will also be adopted on these roads in the future.

The existence of this Ineco study, commissioned by the then Minister of Development, Íñigo de la Serna, in February 2018, was revealed this Tuesday in the Senate by the current head of the department (now the Ministry of Transport), José Luis Ábalos, in a tense debate with the spokesman of the Popular Group, Francisco Bernabé.

The PP parliamentarian, after describing him as a “liar”, reproached him that just two weeks ago, prior to the Madrid elections, the minister had hidden the bill to charge for the use of freeways and highways so far free, which has just been sent by the Government to Brussels as part of its economic recovery plan.

For his part, the minister dismissed the PP’s position as “hypocritical” by disqualifying the government’s plan when during the cabinets chaired by Mariano Rajoy they commissioned two reports – one in 2012 and the one referred to by Ineco in 2018 – to implement a payment system very similar to the one they now criticize.