The PP has sought to strengthen ties with Donald Trump a day after his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. After defending his “clear mandate” after his victory in the November elections, The popular parliamentary spokesperson, Miguel Tellado, has framed Trump’s words about Spain in the “perception” that the Government “is not reliable.”

The opposition leaders have excused the US president who this Monday confused Spain with a member country of the BRICS, the multilateral organization that brings together emerging economies and that has been established as an alternative international space to the G7, and promised to impose “tariffs”. 100%” to that group. “We should not take that statement literally,” said Tellado at a press conference, in which he defended that while “there is an international perception that Spain is not reliable,” The PP will continue to defend that it is the Government of Spain that “is not reliable, but the country is.”

“Spain is much more than its Government. It is evident that Spain’s international image has been damaged by the attitude and discredit of the institutions that Sánchez has generated,” he insisted. Furthermore, he has expressed surprise at the attitude that Sánchez takes towards the new American president compared to that of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.