The PP forgives for its video of ‘The Island of Corruptions’ after the “forceful” rejection of the Dominican government

The Popular Party led by Núñez Feijóo has been forced to apologize to the Dominican Republic this Thursday on account of the video that the party had made public this Wednesday, March 5, taking advantage of the broadcast of the final fires of ‘The island of temptations 8’, that they had a great expectation in social networks and swept into audiences, to attack the PSOE and the Government of Pedro Sánchez pulling AI.

In a brief message posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the PP, which has already eliminated the original video of its social networks, says that “at no time has it tried to damage the image of the Dominican Republic”, the country of which it says has “a long tradition of friendship and closeness” with Spain.

The message has been published almost simultaneously to another from the Ministry of the Caribbean country, in which he expressed his most “forceful rejection” to “Avieso” and “incomprehensible attack” to the Dominican Republic in this video. The Dominican Foreign Ministry, equivalent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, qualifies as “unacceptable” the instrumentalization of the country’s image, while accusing the PP of denaturing its national symbols, “and worse still, for internal issues of Spanish politics.”

The video, made with artificial intelligence and in which the conservative party intended to denounce “the corruptions of the Government of Pedro Sánchez”, had been entitled as ‘The Island of Corruptions’, in reference to the program ‘The Island of Temptations’, which is recorded in the Dominican Republic. In addition, in the audiovisual document, both the map and the flag of the Spanish -speaking country appear at several times.

The Dominican executive recalls that “he has been recognized internationally” for his advances in strengthening the rule of law and transparency. “We regret this free grievance that does not reflect the historic fraternity relationship between the two nations,” added the Dominican Foreign Ministry.