The PP has made a last-minute political movement to force a vote this Thursday by personal appeal of each deputy in the extraordinary plenary session that will follow the approval of the State Budget for 2023 and in which the first step to eliminate the crime of sedition as it currently appears in the Penal Code. The objective is to politically “portray” all the deputies of the PSOE and seek their division. The popular spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, has announced this initiative to demand “individual responsibilities” from each parliamentarian, with the intention of exploiting that position before the upcoming regional electoral campaign. Gamarra has considered that the vote on the sedition reform constitutes “a payment” from President Pedro Sánchez to his partners in exchange for support in the Budgets and to “continue in La Moncloa at any price.” Voting by personal appeal is provided for in the Regulations of Parliament and will be automatically applied because the PP meets the requirements to claim it.

In the key week of several decisive votes for the Government in Congress, with an eye especially set on once again passing the approval of the third General State Budgets of this legislature with hardly any problems, the PP has activated maximum pressure to try demonstrate that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is more tied than ever to his partners. They are the ones with whom Sánchez carries out, however, most of the 163 parliamentary initiatives ratified in this complex mandate. The Executive and the president who was inaugurated almost three years ago by just two votes of margin (167 compared to 165) will achieve this Thursday that his public accounts project more than probably obtains 189 yeses compared to the 159 noes that will make up the right and the separatists from Junts and the CUP. It will be the third time that this has happened and this is particularly stinging in the ranks of the PP.

The popular spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, has chosen this Wednesday to try to anticipate something of the reality of this scenario and has related, in a special appearance in the Congress desk room, that almost simultaneous vote on Thursday in the plenary session of the Budgets and , then, in which the crime of sedition will be replaced by that of aggravated public disorder, which could benefit pro-independence politicians convicted or on the run for their participation in the separatist process in Catalonia. Gamarra has endlessly repeated the words “payment” and “price” as accusations against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. That has been the common thread of all his exhibition, and almost everything has entered there.

For the number two of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP, the elimination of sedition from the Criminal Code “is the payment and price of sanchismo with impunity for the ERC leaders who committed the crimes of sedition in Catalonia and for the heirs of ETA in exchange for being president of Spain at any price”. And he has confessed his purpose: “By erasing the crime of sedition they will be portrayed and will have to give explanations to their voters.”

Gamarra has thus announced that the PP will demand this Wednesday from the Congress Table that the vote on that point this Thursday in plenary be done by the method of appealing to each deputy in order to reflect “their individual responsibility” and to check if they become “accomplices in the delivery of an article of the Penal Code” and “limitation of the rule of law.” The PP maintains that this action by Sánchez and the PSOE parliamentarians “is a deception for socialist voters” and seeks with this individual vote to put them in a bind, especially those who come from territories such as Castilla-La Mancha or Aragón, where its leaders, Emiliano García-Page or Javier Lambán, have publicly and openly demonstrated against this measure.

The minister and spokesperson for the PSOE, Pilar Alegría, has not taken long to go out into the halls of Congress to censure the behavior of the PP “for its lack of sense of State and for constantly playing confrontation and division”, especially in the conflict of Catalonia, with the goal of “scratching votes in other territories”. Alegría has stressed that the line of work of the Government and the PSOE will continue along the path of “betting on coexistence” that has improved daily life in Catalonia.

The PP, in any case, will achieve that this Thursday the vote to take into consideration to replace sedition with aggravated public disorder occurs by appeal. Article 85.1 of the Regulations of Congress contemplates this for groups that have more than 20% of the deputies, as is the case of the PP, which has 88 of the 349 in the lower house. It is an automatic decision. The article stipulates: “The vote will be public by call or secret when so required by this Regulation or requested by two Parliamentary Groups or one fifth of the Deputies or members of the Commission.”

“Surrender”

Gamarra has even gone so far as to connect all these criticisms with the “surrender” and assignment by the Executive in its negotiations with EH Bildu for the transfer of Traffic to Navarra, as was done in its day with the Generalitat of Catalonia. The popular leader insisted on the idea that EH Bildu are “the heirs of ETA” and she recalled that the first victim of the terrorist group was 54 years ago José Antonio Pardines, a civil guard. He has even stressed that 210 members of the armed forces “gave their lives for Spain.” Members of the Government and the PSOE have come out in a rush, in the corridors of Parliament and even in the stands, as Félix Bolaños has done to reply to the former UPN deputy, Carlos García Adanero, to recall that the Government of José María Aznar already negotiated precisely with the Unión del Pueblo Navarro the transfer of that power to Navarra and, in 1996, to the Generalitat of Catalonia after the Majestic’s pact with the Catalan government chaired by Jordi Pujol. Gamarra has received a question in this regard, to differentiate between the two scenarios, but has not articulated a clear answer: “It is the PSOE that has delivered something for which many people have given their lives and that the PP never did. To agree with Bildu and the heirs of ETA what ETA was demanding there is a huge difference”.