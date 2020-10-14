The condemnation of the PP for benefiting from the corrupt businesses of the Gürtel plot is already firm. The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence that precipitated the departure of Mariano Rajoy de la Moncloa and has ratified, with slight adjustments, the prison sentences for 29 defendants established by the National Court. It also confirms the lucrative civil liability of the PP and the former minister Ana Mato, but considers “excessive” the mentions of box B of the PP made by the National Court because, the court warns, there can be no criminal liability without accusation or defense . Eleven of the accused are sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, including Francisco Correa, Pablo Crespo, Luis Bárcenas, Guillermo Ortega and Rosalía Iglesias, although the high court has modified some of the penalties imposed by the Audiencia. Among them, that of the ex-treasurer of the PP, who goes from 33 years and four months in jail to 29 years and one month.

The ruling of the National Court triggered a political earthquake in May 2018 that ended in just five days with the political career of Mariano Rajoy and raised Pedro Sánchez to the presidency. The confirmation of the conviction by the Supreme Court certifies the facts that then led the PSOE to present a motion of censure to force the PP out of the Government. The Supreme Court has examined 42 appeals and 29 prison sentences imposed by the National Court in the sentence of the first years of corrupt activity of the Gürtel plot, between 1999 and 2005 in Madrid, Estepona and Castilla y León. The magistrates have confirmed, in general terms, the sentence handed down by the National High Court on May 17, 2018, with slight adjustments in the penalties and fines derived from the partial estimate of the resources of the Prosecutor’s Office, 19 defendants and the Party Popular.

The judgment of the National Court found the existence of a box b in the PP. The Supreme Court considers that conclusion “excessive” and attributes it to an “irregular technique” in the drafting of the sentence. According to the high court, which recalls that the PP was taken to the process as a participant for profit (a figure that presupposes that the beneficiary not only did not participate in the crime but was unaware of its commission), criminal responsibility cannot be affirmed without accusation or defending. “The contradiction in which the sentence enters is evident, considering that the Popular Party was criminally knowledgeable and responsible, even for theoretical purposes, implies understanding that it was not alien to the criminal facts, so that it would be impossible to apply the norm used to civilly impute said party in the criminal process, “says the court.

Now, the Supreme Court warns, although the Court could not prove the existence of box b, because that was not judged, that does not imply “in any way” that it can be reproached that the court, to configure the context in which they happened the facts, mention the result of the different tests carried out in the trial related to the Popular Party, especially taking into account that this formation was “the common link that serves as an amalgam of the set of episodes and actions collected in the statement of proven facts ”The ruling explains that the conviction as liable for profit requires the restitution of the money received and the fact that the magistrates correct the Court in the sense that the existence of box b has not yet been proven, lacks “Practical effects.” The court recalls that if the PP defense had reimbursed the money before the trial, their presence in it would not have been necessary, since the third party participants s for profit they are not guilty but civilly liable and if the money had been repaid before the trial, their civil obligation would have been extinguished.

The court has raised some of the penalties of the main defendants by separately punishing fraud and embezzlement that were committed in competition with crimes, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office in its appeal. Others, on the other hand, have been reduced when assessing mitigating magistrates (such as collaboration in the case of Francisco Correa due to his statement at the trial), acquittal of some of the crimes committed or new individualizations of sentences. Among the beneficiaries of this situation is the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, whom the Supreme Court imposes 29 years and one month in prison compared to the 33 years and four months imposed by the National Court. His wife, Rosalía Iglesias, has had her sentence reduced from 15 years to 12 years and 11 months, but since the sentence is already final, she will have to go to prison in the next few days. The mastermind of the plot, Francisco Correa, does not see his sentence modified, which remains in 51 years in prison.

This core piece of the Gürtel case focuses on the awarding of public contracts at inflated prices to the Correa companies, which organized the acts of the PP during the years of the presidency of José María Aznar. The Supreme Court includes in its ruling the account of the facts of the National Court and considers it proven that the companies of the Correa Group and leaders and members of the Popular Party wove a structure of “stable collaboration”, consisting of the provision of “multiple and continuous services ”Related to travel, organization of events and party congresses, both during electoral campaigns and outside of them.

But, based on these joint works, the judges point out, “an authentic and effective system of corruption” was created, through mechanisms of manipulation of public, regional and local contracting, using its relationship with influential militants of the PP, This allowed Correa’s companies and others chosen by him, with the agreement and collaboration of those public officials, to enjoy “arbitrary” favorable treatment and to have a “de facto domain” over the public procurement carried out by some public entities that the court considers “parasitized”. In this illegal dynamic, they mediated bribes to officials and authorities, false invoices were issued and a network was set up between different companies to access public procurement and to hide the illicit origin of the funds and their subsequent destination, until they were brought out into the legal circuit , “With the consequent concealment from the Public Treasury”, affirm the magistrates, who believe that the existence of a criminal plot has been verified to enable the crime, evade its prosecution and facilitate the obtaining of benefits.

For all these reasons, the Supreme Court considers the conviction for illicit association appropriate for several of the accused. All the elements of this criminal type are present: a structured, hierarchical group, aimed at profiting from goods and services, and carrying out criminal acts, violating administrative legislation and the principles of transparency that should guide administrative action.

Gürtel’s first stage trial was held in 125 sessions between October 2016 and November 2017. The star session of the process was 101, held on July 26. That day, the then Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, went to the National Court as a witness. Before the court chaired by the conservative magistrate Ángel Hurtado, who always opposed his statement, Rajoy stated that his party “never” received cash donations from businessmen and reiterated up to seven times that he has never dealt with economic issues of training conservative, but only of politics. The National High Court questioned the “credibility” of his statement in its ruling.