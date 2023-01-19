The provincial president of the PP of Cádiz, Bruno García León, has been on a political tour of the province for days. He photographed in front of the lectern one day in San Fernando, another in Rota, another in Tarifa. He had to present the different candidates that the formation presents for the municipal elections on May 28. Until this Thursday he has taken the stage again, but to be clothed himself as popular mayor for the capital, the last of the Andalusian provinces that had yet to be revealed. With Jose Maria Gonzalez kichi (from Adelante Cádiz) retired from the game and options as diverse as former big brother Ismael Beiro in the fight (of the Cádiz party, yes), the city faces the most open and uncertain electoral scenario that is remembered in recent years.

In this ecosystem, the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, has chosen the friendliest, most moderate face possible and without stridency for Cádiz. Bruno García León, a law graduate and Andalusian parliamentarian, was born in Jerez de la Frontera 43 years ago. But that fact, important in a capital with such colloquial and historical rivalries with Jerez, is not so important for someone who made his debut in politics, precisely as a PP councilor in the Cádiz City Council in 2007. Up to three terms (12 years) he was as mayor in the Cádiz town hall, two of them with responsibilities as delegate of Tourism, Development and deputy mayor. It is throughout this period that García earned the profile of a moderate, oblivious to the harsh debates and controversies that became increasingly common in the decline of the thunderous majorities of Teófila Martínez, mayoress of Cádiz from 1995 to 2005.

“We are going to change sectarianism and laziness for moderation and determination,” García advanced at a press conference in the street with the famous La Caleta beach as a backdrop. There, wrapped up by Martínez herself —who has accompanied him on his walk to the lectern and has escorted him in his appearance— the local and provincial PP staff arrived, after holding an extraordinary session of the party’s provincial Executive Committee in the nearby Parador de Cádiz. The already candidate has excused so much waiting for his appointment, since it was “an important decision and that we had to mature.” “I have never said no. Deep down, I’ve always wanted. What I have not done is move to do it, I have done my job ”, García has justified.

García has prevailed in the internal and external debate over Martínez herself, who has also been a strong candidate for the 2023 elections in recent weeks. Jose Manuel Cossi, current councilor in the City Council and author of Carnival, was also on the shortlist . But Kichi’s announcement of not appearing for May and, with it, fulfilling his word when he entered politics, convulsed the Popular Party of Cádiz. It was there that the formation of the right realized that any decision would be key to getting closer to recovering the long-awaited office in the Plaza de San Juan de Dios. “The city is not asleep, but its rulers have been. I want the left to vote for me, for all the people of Cádiz to vote for me, ”García explained.

There have been weeks of polls and internal rumors that first pointed to Martínez as the safest option to take over the baton. She, meanwhile, kept patient silence and her environment assured that she felt comfortable in her current role as president of the Port Authority. But the tables began to change with other internal voices that began to suggest that reintroducing the one who was the most voted mayor of the provincial capitals of Spain —in 2003 and 2007— did not say much in favor of the supposed desire of the Andalusian PP of Moreno to rejuvenate the party. And that’s when García has won integers, until he became the chosen option. This is how Mercedes Colombo, the local president of the formation in Cádiz, defended it in the presentation of her candidate: “It is the best example of Juanma Moreno’s new way of governing.”

In front of Bruno García, the most open and uncertain scenario of the last municipal elections in Cádiz opens. The journalist and writer David de la Cruz is already confirmed as Kichi’s successor in Adelante Cádiz. The young, enthusiastic candidate with a gift for words has to his credit —for better and for worse— boasting of managing the greenest and most social city, from which he takes advantage of him. In the center-left, Óscar Torres is also confirmed as mayor of the PSOE, current councilor in the opposition and the most predictable of the possible ones in a party that has been immersed for years in changes of spokesman and internal crises in its local group. García has made it clear that the battle has already begun by proclaiming himself the possible “most social mayor”, a flag raised especially by González’s consistory.

The most bizarre candidate that will appear on the 28M ballots is the former big brother Ismael Beiro. The businessman is also running under the initials of Cádiz, yes, a localist formation that emerged under the auspices of an Andalusian-style party like Andalusia itself. From the interviews that he has already given, the candidate assures that he does not have predilections for any political formation, but defines Pedro Sánchez as “a Hacendado brand Napoleon”, Alberto Núñez Feijóo as “honest” and Moreno as “a hard worker ”. Another local brand will be Ahora Cádiz, led by businessman Eugenio Belgrano, who also defines himself as alien to traditional politics, although he is especially belligerent in his criticism of the Kichi government. Vox, which in the 2019 elections did not add enough votes to enter the plenary hall, presents the architect Francisco Miguel Martín as a candidate.

With these wickers, the candidates will have to fight to reach the 14 councilors that allow them to have an absolute majority in the Cadiz City Council. Or get a sufficient number of councilors to allow them to reach government pacts.. And