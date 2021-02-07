The PP awaits with bated breath what Luis Bárcenas can do and say in the trial that begins tomorrow at the National Court for the remodeling works of the party’s headquarters on Genova street in Madrid. Minimize the scope of the ex-treasurer’s statements because, according to Pablo Casado, “he has changed his version ten times in ten years” and his credibility is “nil.” But there is data in your letter to the Prosecutor’s Office that disturb the popular leaders. As the recording that would prove the payment of bonuses in the years of José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, or the documentation that it claims to have and that would affect other causes, among them, the ‘Punic case’, the ‘Bárcenas papers’ or the second period of Gürtel. There is a logical fear that Rajoy’s shredder will work in the hands of Bárcenas in the opposite direction.

Throughout 2012 and 2013, the PP was used thoroughly so that the former treasurer forgot to pull the blanket. According to himself, he heard good words from lawyers and anonymous threats. He says he was “naive” and kept quiet. When he was released from jail in January 2015, he left a message: «The PP has nothing to fear from me. I have listened to Rajoy and I have been strong ». He thus responded to the famous «Luis. Be strong “, the message sent two years earlier by the then Prime Minister. The finance man stopped talking about box B and even withdrew from some cause against his party.

Everything changed with his sentence to 29 years for the ‘Gürtel case’, and to 12 years and 11 months for his wifea, Rosalía Iglesias. As a culmination he learned about the ‘Kitchen operation’, promoted by the Ministry of the Interior to take over his documentary arsenal.

This Tuesday came the hour of reckoning, embodied in an eight-page writing and the nightmare returned to the headquarters on Genova 13 Street. It is a matter of the past, Casado and his team repeat over and over again, they do not know what do to get rid of the poisoned inheritance. But “this PP is going to pay for what that PP did,” synthesized a leader who does not downplay the accusations.

Bárcenas will have to ratify his accusations before the judge and provide evidence because if not, his will be once again media noise and judicial nothing. His lawyer, Gustavo Galán, assures that it will not be like that, “Don Luis will go to the end.” You can do it in the preliminary questions of the trial that begins tomorrow or throughout the process or manage your accusatory powder keg for the trials that are coming. So far, he has shown some sample of what he claims to have.

Bribery evidence



In his letter he specified that now he will only refer to the cause of the works at the party headquarters “without prejudice to the (documents) that, later, he may present in the corresponding pieces.”

It points out that you have proof that business donations in “some specific cases” they had a “finalist” character, that is, the deliveries had a counterpart in public works. If so, the situation would change because a presumed crime of illegal financing would change to one of bribery, major words in the Penal Code. But that information is reserved for the instruction of Judge Santiago Pedraz on the “Bárcenas papers.”

The former treasurer is not unaware that his statements about the bonuses would come to nothing because it would be his word against that of the alleged recipients since neither receipts were signed nor transfers were made. Only a few notes are known in his old accountant’s notebooks with no greater probative value. But an ace is kept, that of “a recording held by a person – which I will point out in due course for reasons of procedural timeliness – that I have heard,” in which his predecessor in the treasury, Álvaro de Lapuerta, “commented (to a person of his confidence) on these cash deliveries that were made monthly to these members of the Popular Party, in which Mariano Rajoy was mentioned among others ».

If there is, it would be a blow to the repeated refusals of the PP about these underhand payments. Rajoy, for example, has recognized that when he was a deputy in the 1990s he collected salary supplements and that he declared them to the Treasury, but that he stopped receiving them when he entered the Government of José María Aznar. In Bárcenas’ accounts, however, it is reflected that in 1997, 1998 and 1999, when he was already a minister, he received seven million pesetas the first year, and 4.2 million in the other two.

It is very likely that none of these alleged crimes (irregular financing, tax fraud and bribery) deserve criminal sanction because they would have prescribed, but I would dismantle the story that the main leaders of the PP have maintained over the years about the falsity of the accusations of the ex-treasurer.

Rajoy, in his statement before the National High Court for the “Gürtel case”, called “lies, slander, slander and lies” the accusations of his former collaborator. But that the facts to be prosecuted do not have criminal consequences does not mean that they do not have them in the political sphere. That is the fear that grips Casado and his team. His project of becoming an alternative government would enter the world of chimeras.