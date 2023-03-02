The general secretary of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, at a press conference at the PP headquarters. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

It is not easy for the PP to establish itself as a champion in the fight against corruption. He mediator case It has a potential wear on the PSOE that the popular want to exploit before the regional and municipal elections next May. However, corruption is a slippery issue for the PP, which is haunted by the shadow of a history of serious corruption and several cases that are still unresolved. The most serious of the earrings is the Kitchen case. Last week the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor requested 15 years in prison for the top officials of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mariano Rajoy. Aware of these difficulties, the popular ones have not foreseen a great offensive for the case of Tito Berni ―a corrupt network with an epicenter in the Canary Islands that was dedicated to charging commissions from businessmen, mainly in the livestock sector and that for the moment has led to the expulsion of former deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo from the PSOE―, although they will ask the PSOE for explanations and yesterday they registered a request for an investigation commission in Congress. “Corruption issues cause general disaffection of citizens with respect to politics,” acknowledge sources from the PP leadership.

The PP does not have everything with it about the fact that in the mediator case some link could also appear with the PP. The president of the PP of the Canary Islands, Manuel Domínguez, acknowledged yesterday having met with the plot’s creator, Marco Antonio Navarro Tacoronte, to have a coffee in the vicinity of Parliament, after being introduced by a journalist. Sources from the popular leadership affirm that the leadership “is not the Gestapo” (the Nazis’ secret police) and, therefore, cannot know for sure if there is a black sheep in the PP, but that if it were so “that each stick holds its sail”.

Cuca Gamarra’s press conference this Wednesday to announce the registration of the investigation commission was a perfect example of the contradictions that the PP faces when it talks about corruption. The general secretary used an affected tone to describe the Mediated caser, which “embarrasses the entire Spanish society,” he said, but tiptoed by the other cases of corruption that affect them. Gamarra avoided showing the same rejection of the kitchen case, despite the recent request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and that EL PAÍS has revealed this week the messages from heads of the Interior and police commanders between 2015 and 2019 that reveal the strategy of the ministry at the time of the PP to investigate Podemos and leaders independentistas, most of the time without judicial support. Instead, it dismissed the matter because “there is nothing new” and “it is not topical,” and because the case is “over a decade old.”

The number two de Feijóo also faced questions from journalists about why the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ate on February 26 at a party event with the president of the Ibiza Council, Vicent Marí, of the PP, despite that he has been charged after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of administrative prevarication and influence peddling. “It is an administrative procedure within the framework of its activity. You cannot use the same yardstick. It has nothing to do with one thing and the other,” Gamarra replied, after adding that it seems “very good” that Feijóo ate with him.

In addition, she was forced to answer about the mayoress of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz (PP), to whom the Senate has given 15 days to render accounts of her large assets, which are estimated at 12 million euros. The Upper House wants to determine if the councilor violated the Code of Conduct of the Cortes Generales by not declaring all her assets at the beginning of the recent legislature. She did so after the judicial prosecution of her husband and stepson, who were arrested in 2021 for allegedly being part of a drug trafficking and money laundering plot on the Costa del Sol. At the moment, Muñoz has the backing of the PP, that has confirmed her as a candidate in May. “The mayoress of Marbella does not have any criminal proceedings open,” justified this Wednesday the general secretary of the PP.

Thus, the mediator case either by Tito Berni, by the nickname of the former socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, can be a double-edged sword for the PP, because corruption is not exactly a framework that wins. The popular leadership believes, in any case, that the course of the controversy will last a maximum of ten days. Nor does the PP have a special interest in extending much beyond that term.

