“The management of earthquakes has its own name: that of the PP.” With these words the president of the Community of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, claimed this Sunday the right of his party to “lead the memory” of the earthquakes on its tenth anniversary.

This was expressed in his speech during a political event held outdoors in the Alameda a la Constitución, which began with a minute of silence in memory of the nine moral victims of the earthquakes.

The act was organized by the popular Lorca to remind public opinion that the reconstruction process of the city that is now culminating was done under the sign of the PP in the governments of Spain, Murcia and Lorca, which contributed more than one billion to return to raise the city.

It is the message defended by the local president of the party, Fulgencio Gil, and the deputy secretary general and former Minister of Development, Ana Pastor, which preceded López Miras in the use of the word and which have made Francisco Jódar, mayor at the time of the earthquakes, the architect and main promoter of the reconstruction.

Jódar, present at the event, has received praise from Pastor and López Miras, who before participating in the event he toured the San Fernando neighborhood, one of the symbols of the reconstruction of Lorca.

After reviewing the popular management of the earthquake crisis, Gil, Pastor and López Miras criticized the management of Mayor Diego José Mateos, of the PSOE, and that of his national government, not only in the field of reconstruction, but also in that of managing the pandemic.

Mateos was reproached for resigning his act as councilor after the earthquakes in 2011 when “in the PP we all stayed working for Lorca” and Sánchez was accused of having raised the state of alarm without an alternative legal plan, delegating responsibility to the autonomous communities and without attending to sanitary criteria.