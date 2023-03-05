González Pons and the president of the PP of Melilla, Juan José Imbroda, during the visit they made last Friday to the fence that separates the autonomous city from Morocco. MELILLA PP (MELILLA PP)

The demonstration of police and civil guards held this Saturday in Madrid against the reform of the citizen security law, known as gag law, has been encouraged by the PP with statements that are refuted by the literalness of the amendments that the PSOE and its parliamentary partners want to introduce and, even, by a Constitutional Court ruling. Esteban González Pons, deputy secretary general of the popular, has justified the protest of the agents ―who have punctured by bringing together 4,000 people, a fifth of the 20,000 that the previous demonstration of November 2021 gathered― and assured that the reform intends to “ prepare the streets to confront the PP when it is government”.

recordings. The deputy secretary general of the popular has assured that, if the reform goes ahead, “the police, the civil guards, will be able to record on video, but they will not be able to record.” In this case, the modification of the norm is forced by the Constitutional Court ruling of January 2021, which endorsed a large part of the gag law, but which concluded that the expression “unauthorized” included in the article that referred to the use of images and personal data of the agents was unconstitutional. The proposed wording of the article deletes these two words, but continues to outlaw the dissemination of the images when it “generates a certain danger to the personal or family safety” of the agents. What is never raised is to prohibit the police from recording. In fact, the security forces have extended the use of video cameras during their performance in recent years.

Authority. González Pons has affirmed that “the police and civil guards are going to lose the consideration of [agentes de la] authority” that aggravates the penalties for those who violate their integrity. However, at no time during the negotiation has the elimination of this condition for the security forces been addressed. In fact, an amendment from the PSOE and Unidas Podemos proposed extending it to the group of prison officials. In the end, the government parties gave up due to the refusal of ERC and EH Bildu to support this point —their votes are essential to carry out the reform— and opted to take the proposal to the reform of another regulation, that of the General Penitentiary Law. The demonstration this Saturday has had the support of the union section of CSIF prison officers.

Presumption of veracity. The leader of the PP has assured that with the reform the police officers will “see the presumption of veracity greatly reduced” of their reports. The reform proposed by the PSOE and its allies does not eliminate the probative value of the testimony of the agents, but it does limit the absolute value that it had until now by influencing the need for these oral or written statements to meet the requirement of “logic, coherence and reasonableness”.

spontaneous demonstrations. González Pons has assured that “with this law in hand it will be legal to hold demonstrations, rallies and protests without permission, without a prior call”. However, the reform negotiated by the PSOE and its parliamentary allies does not generalize the authorization of demonstrations without prior notice, but only avoids the sanction for those that are called “in the event of events that require an immediate public demonstration or expression.”

Notices to other police officers. The popular deputy secretary has affirmed that, if the law goes ahead, the National Police and the Civil Guard will be forced “to inform the regional police of all the measures that they are going to take and in particular, of the measures that are going to be taken to defend the institutional buildings”. In reality, the agreement of the six parties in favor of modifying the norm refers only to “controls in public spaces.” If the norm goes ahead, the Police will be obliged to communicate this measure “limitation of rights” to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ombudsman and, in the event that there is an autonomous police force with powers in the territory where it occurs, to it. At no time, as González Pons suggests, is it suggested that the security forces reveal details of a criminal investigation to other police officers in advance.

Offenses. In his criticisms, the popular leader has used examples of events that, due to their seriousness, are considered crimes and, therefore, subject to the Penal Code. González Pons has assured that the modification “will greatly affect cases of abuse, gender violence, in which the statement of a police officer, a civil guard will no longer have the presumption of truth that it had before.” Abuse and gender violence are crimes and, therefore, are outside the Citizen Security Law, which only penalizes administrative offenses.