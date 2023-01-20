The National Electoral Committee of the Popular Party, chaired by Diego Calvo, gave the green light this Friday to the candidacy of José Ballesta as mayor for the municipality of Murcia in the next municipal elections, which will be held on May 28. The rest of the PP candidacies for the provincial capitals and the provincial councils were also approved at the meeting.

The designation took place two days before the act in which the national president of this political formation, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, will hold a meeting in Madrid with all the heads of the list of the Spanish provincial capitals will take place this Sunday. Feijóo will be accompanied by the president of the Community of Madrid and the Madrid PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The opening of the act and the welcome message will be carried out by the mayoress of Los Llanos de Aridane (La Palma), whom the PP puts as a “symbol of municipalism” and of the “closeness” of the local administration with the citizens after his work as a result of the eruption of the volcano on the island.

Then, it will be the turn of the different candidates, who will be given the microphone from the stands so that they all have their moment of glory, “of no more than 59 seconds.” This act will take place a week after the one held in Zaragoza to present their popular candidates for the regional elections.