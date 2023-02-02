The Andalusian PP is willing to help finance Adelante Andalucía, the far-left party led by Teresa Rodríguez that won only two seats in the Andalusian elections on June 19. The popular, according to sources from this group, have proposed a reallocation of the parliamentary subsidies agreed at the beginning of this legislature that will benefit Adelante with more money, but that will also curtail the resources that the Por Andalucía group has received up to now. the coalition integrated among others by IU, Podemos and Más País. Political relations between Rodríguez’s party —which left his seat in December— and Podemos and IU ended like a rosary at dawn in the past term, with deputies being expelled, including Rodríguez’s, for defecting.

At the beginning of this legislature, the Parliamentary Bureau unanimously approved the annual subsidies for the groups’ operating expenses, which are decided based on the seats they have obtained. The PP, with 58 seats (absolute majority), corresponds to 5.4 million euros; to the PSOE (30 deputies), 2.9 million; to Vox (14 seats), 1.3 million; a For Andalusia (five deputies) 689,988.20 euros; and the mixed group-Adelante Andalucía, 195,991.96 euros.

In the negotiations prior to the agreement that the spokespersons entered into, the PP agreed give 200,000 euros that corresponded to him in favor of Por Andalucía to cover his usual expenses. No one objected to the delivery system. But yesterday, the PP spokesman, Toni Martín, proposed in an informal meeting with the rest of the spokespersons a change in this allocation, which must be approved every year, so that those 200,000 euros will not go only to IU, Podemos and Más País , but 25% of that amount (50,000 euros) will end up in the coffers of Adelante Andalucía.

Martín did not provide any explanation to his colleagues of the reasons for the proposal that the Board of the Chamber is scheduled to debate this Thursday. If it is carried out, it will have labor repercussions in the left-wing coalition group, because there are personnel hired with that assignment. Podemos and IU have not yet reached an agreement on the distribution of the financing of each one, among other reasons, because Podemos is not legally listed as a member of the coalition after they did not register the electoral brand in time and any agreement must be very technically tied up so as not to incur illegal financing.

PP sources justified the decision of dopera Adelante Andalucía with more financing due to the political “relevance” of the mixed group and the lack of means it has, to the point that the popular group assures that it has lent it one of its printers.

The discomfort in the Podemos, IU and Más País group at the possibility of seeing their annual subsidy reduced is evident, but for now their leaders are mute. The most widespread interpretation is that the PP intends to deepen the division in the parties located to the left of the PSOE that will present separate candidacies in the municipal elections, which in principle benefits the popular candidates for mayoralty.

From the popular bench they assure that the decision to increase the allocation to Adelante “as a gesture of generosity, dismantles the theory” that the PP applies the roller of the absolute majority. The PP has been especially careful with the formation led by Teresa Rodríguez, very critical of the coalition government chaired by Pedro Sánchez. In the last period of sessions, he carried out a non-legal proposal of Adelante to completely declassify the file that exists in the Congress of Deputies on the murder of Manuel José García Caparrós in the demonstration held in Malaga for Andalusian autonomy in 1977, an initiative that in other legislatures IU had defended without any success.

After the supposed generosity of the PP with Adelante Andalucía, some see a way to guarantee a two-thirds majority (73 of the 109 seats) in key votes. The PSOE has wielded that reinforced majority when it comes to debating non-legal proposals of the popular group on matters of exclusive competence of the State and that end with a string of reproaches to the central government. According to the calculations of the Socialists, 19 of the 20 initiatives of this type of the PP point against measures of the Sánchez Executive. The popular ones accuse the Socialists of trying to “muzzle” Parliament and recall that, in its last legislature, the PSOE approved 83 of 99 proposals against the Government of Mariano Rajoy. The Regulations of the Chamber establish that proposals on matters exclusive to the State or the local Administration may only be included in the agenda if they have the support of three groups of the Chamber or two thirds of Parliament. In other words, the two votes of the Adelante deputies are basic to add 73 since PP and Vox remain at 72.