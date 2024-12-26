The political triangle formed by the Government, Junts and the Popular Party is hogging the spotlight at the end of 2024 and threatens to also become a main protagonist in the first months of 2025. Above all, due to the demands of Carles Puigdemont to Pedro Sanchez , who a week ago assured that he would meet with the fugitive without any problems, but as ABC revealed this Monday, he already saw how the former Catalan president himself gave him goosebumps and He asked to “comply with the pacts.” «Mr Sánchez said the other day that of course he will meet with Mr Puigdemont in Waterloo or wherever. And if Puigdemont asks Sánchez to stay in the Government to start dancing a jota, then he will have no choice but to dance a jota. It is evident that Sánchez is giving in to absolutely everything in order to stay in power and we are constantly seeing it. If you ask him to go to Waterloo, Sánchez will go. If you ask him to leave the Falcon and walk on a pilgrimage, Mr. Sánchez, who is in survival mode, will have no choice but to walk to Waterloo,” said Ester Muñoz, deputy secretary of Education and Health of the PP, who is Monday he served as spokesperson for the party before the last Steering Committee of the year. The popular deputy is clear that “2025 will be the year of the photo of the President of the Government with a fugitive from Justice like Puigdemont”, because “in the end, the one who rules in that relationship is Puigdemont and the one who rules over the interests of the Spanish people is Mr. Puigdemont. And that is something that we have been denouncing in the PP since the legislature began, when we said that Spain’s interests would not be negotiated here but with a fugitive from justice as is happening. Related news standard Yes After the movement of Sánchez Puigdemont: “There will be no normality in Catalonia as long as it depends on Spain” Daniel Third standard Yes Sánchez completes the whitening of Puigdemont with the announcement of an upcoming appointment Mariano AlonsoMuñoz complained that Sánchez does not legislate, before his weakness to do it, and not let the opposition do it either. «There are fifteen bills approved in the Senate and they are paralyzed on the Congressional Table, waiting for Mrs. Armengol to stop kidnapping them. It probably does so because the Government is afraid that we may approve them and that the opposition will write in the BOE as we did last week with the amendments to the fiscal pact with which we saved 6.5 billion for the Spanish people,” said the deputy secretary of the PP, who announced that after Christmas they will present their proposed housing law, an issue “that, as the King said, is a great concern for the Spanish people.” The woman from León also spoke precisely about Felipe VI’s speech, who praised the words of the Monarch, whom she placed far above the figure of the President of the Government. «The King made a speech that lived up to what was expected, with a sense of his own State. The King has much more dignity than Sánchez as president of the Government,” he noted. Finally, he denounced the inactivity of the Executive to put together legislative initiatives and attributed it to the president’s need to worry about his judicial agenda instead of that of the Spanish people. «The prosperity of the nation is not measured by the well-being of its members of the Government. Sánchez is cornered by corruption and the judges are not to blame for having to investigate the evidence of cases involving people close to the president. “He who appointed a state attorney general and who has not been ashamed to say that Álvaro Ortiz is ‘his’ attorney general cannot speak about judicial independence,” he concluded.

