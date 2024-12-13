The housing crisis in Spain is a fact already recognized among all political groups, but its diagnosis is not so shared, much less the solutions. The last of the Government’s proposals to tackle the problem, which consists of the creation of a state public housing company that operates outside the autonomous communities, is not seen among the groups as a measure that serves to clarify access to a house for young people, especially in the main opposition party, which calls it “unviable” due to the ambition of 1.5 million social houses that it intends to build. «It was an improvised and unviable announcement because building 1.5 million homes would cost 225,000 million, the equivalent of 65 years of the Ministry of Housing’s budget, and I also do not believe that the deficit of 600,000 houses in Spain has to be covered with housing. public; “Today’s young people have the right not to have to beg the administration for housing in order to become independent,” said the PP senator and executive secretary of housing of the party, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, this Friday during the Depolarize conference. Housing organized by España Mejor.

The last of the panels of the meeting held in the Congress of Deputies has served to make clear, once again, the ideological differences that prevent reaching a political consensus, at a time when rental and purchase prices are in historical highs in the most sought-after areas of Spain and the economic effort that young people must make to access housing is increasingly exacerbating. The PSOE spokesperson in the Housing and Urban Agenda commission, Ignasi Conesahas defended the state housing company as a remedy because it assures that it will mean a “paradigm change” for citizens in the vision of housing as a right and not just as a business. «Housing can be a business but it has to be combined with everyone’s rights. All the policies that are being made with the housing law and now with the announcement of the public company are going in this direction.

Conesa has distinguished three groups in the market: high-income households, with no problem buying a house; that of families with average incomes who can be encouraged to purchase from the public sector; and to vulnerable families “for whom the State must guarantee housing.” A diagnosis that has been largely shared by the rest of the speakers.

“Ineffective” regulations

For its part, the head of housing at Vox, Carlos Hernández Querohas argued that the current situation with the housing market does not come from excess conflict between political forces, but from excess consensus on some issues such as rental promotion and subsequent “ineffective” regulations that have raised housing prices. housing and the shortage “expelling the most vulnerable groups from access to housing.” Likewise, he pointed out that another misguided idea has been to think that “a city will do as well as possible the more open it is to the world.” «What we have as a consequence is that while the purchasing capacity of Spaniards suffers, the ‘stock’ of housing in the hands of foreigners triples. The consensus that needs to be reached is about how people want to live, that it is property, and that the house belongs to them and not to the market or the State,” the deputy for Malaga remarked.









Regarding the public housing company, Hernández has said that it would have been more appropriate to propose the construction of social housing when there were “fat cows” and not now when it is electoral. “Now we transfer the responsibility to the owner when the constitution says that it must be the State that guarantees the right.”

Buy tourist housing

Alberto Ibáñez, responsible for Housing in Sumar, Yes, he has supported the existence of a public housing company and has said that it must guarantee having a permanent public real estate asset that passes from generation to generation “for the people who need it” and that it should also allocate its efforts to buying apartments that Today they are used for tourist rentals. Ibáñez believes that inequality in Spain is marked by “real estate inheritance” and has pointed out that the housing problem cannot be solved without addressing the fact that “there are those who conceive it as an investment right.” “We are in favor of leaving partisanship behind, but not the difference that some defend blackstone and we to the vast majority of Spain.

With these statements, Díez de Revengaof the PP, thinks that the Government and its partners are raising the housing issue as a class struggle of tenants against owners and that is a background that is “very difficult to find solutions.” “When I hear Sánchez say that he does not want a country of poor tenants and rich owners, he is calling for class struggle and turning it into an ideological battle,” added the senator, who has advocated putting aside cosmetic measures, in addition to polarization. ideological with this issue. “Everyone has to work and provide legal security, otherwise private capital will flee.”

In the panel organized by the platform directed by Miriam González, he has also participated Marifran Carazopresident of the housing and urban planning commission of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities (FEMP)who has highlighted the role that town councils can play in unclogging a problem of the magnitude that housing has taken on. «The State’s competence with housing is to receive European funds, transfer them to the communities and for them to take the budget to the cities, also using the town councils. That is the mechanism and we have to make it agile. The construction of affordable housing must be facilitated and it must be done with public-private collaboration. The developer has to participate and direct aid to the developer has to exist,” stated Carazo, who has also asked to approve the modification of the Land Law, to offer legal certainty and expedite any modification of the general urban planning plans.