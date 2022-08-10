THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 08:46



The councilor of the Popular Municipal Group Belén López lamented yesterday, during her visit to the Pérez Urruti special education school, located in the district of Churra, the “one-year delay” with which, as she denounced, the improvement works have started in the center “that the PP left planned”.

López points out that the work in this school was approved by the previous government team for its execution during the summer of 2021. “The inability of the socialists has caused them not to start until a few days ago,” he says.

Specifically, various conservation works will be carried out in the educational center, including the repair of leaks, the replacement of the asbestos-cement roof and improvements in carpentry, plumbing and painting.